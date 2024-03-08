Love Is Blind season 6 exes Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell have fans questioning if they’ve reignited their romance.

Jimmy, 28, and Chelsea, 31, raised eyebrows on Thursday, March 7, when they both took to social media to share images from what appeared to be a Florida getaway. The pair were seemingly in town to attend a wedding for Chelsea’s friend in the Fort Lauderdale area.

“Coming for my best friends wedding! @mizzp86 can’t wait to squeeze you!” Chelsea wrote via her Instagram Stories with a photo of herself on the plane. Hours later, she shared a snap from JB’s on the Beach, where she could be seen taking in the view with an unnamed dinner companion drinking a Corona beer.

Jimmy, meanwhile, posted a similar picture via his own Instagram Story, which showed off his seafood dinner — and a Corona — from the same restaurant. The duo later confirmed they were traveling together when they stopped to pose for a photo with a fan.

Eagle-eyed social media users quickly put the pieces together and began sharing their thoughts online. “Jimmy and Chelsea being back together is the most psychotic thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” one person wrote via X. Another added, “Jimmy and Chelsea still messing around is insanity to me.”

Neither Jimmy nor Chelsea have addressed their current relationship status, but the pair faced a myriad of ups and downs leading up to their split, which aired during the Wednesday, March 7, finale. After forming a strong connection in the pods, Jimmy began complaining that Chelsea was too “clingy.” Chelsea later became insecure over Jimmy’s close female friendships and even asked about his past relationships on camera.

Jimmy officially pulled the plug on their romance in episode 12 when he confessed he couldn’t walk down the aisle despite searching for their wedding song earlier that day.

“I was really, really blindsided,” Chelsea exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the finale. “We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Chelsea noted that it was strange to hear Jimmy, 28, call off their engagement once and for all. “No one wants to hear that, and I gave my all into it,” she said. “So that was weird.”

Jimmy, however, explained that he wanted to say “I do” but there was a lack of trust he couldn’t look past.

“We were fighting really hard to get there, and I had really strong feelings about her. We’re learning more and more about each other [every] single day and the couple days leading up to it, it was more of a fight to give her one extra day, unfortunately,” he told Us last month. “She broke my trust in a big way, and that really, really hurt me. And it was all I could think about. And that came from a place of me caring about my friends and not wanting my friends’ details and everything out there.”

Jimmy maintained that he “loved” Chelsea and “absolutely” would have married her had she not asked him about his sexual history on camera, but Chelsea argued that the cameras ultimately “meant nothing” to her in the moment.

“I’m trying to decide if I need to make this huge decision if I’m going to say yes or no, and this is a huge elephant in the room for me,” she explained. “[We had] this issue in our relationship, but you don’t want me to bring it up to the cameras because you were concerned about how you look to the world? Well, look at me, everything was so real for me and that was a huge issue that I couldn’t see past, and I needed to bring it to light.”

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion airs on Netflix Wednesday, March 13.