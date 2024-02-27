Love Is Blind has seen its fair share of drama since the 2020 premiere — but season 6 brought an entirely new level of chaos.

In January 2024, a new group of hopefuls set out to see if love is truly blind. Although the sixth season of the Netflix show saw five couples get engaged sight unseen, allegations against some of the contestants quickly began to surface after new episodes began airing.

Jeramey Lutinski found himself in a love triangle with Laura Dadisman and Sarah Ann on the show, but allegations arose from his alleged ex-fiancée, Brittani Mcliverty, that the pair were still engaged outside the dating series when he signed up for the experiment.

“Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this,” Brittani captioned an image of the twosome via Facebook in February 2024, in which she could be seen wearing what looked like an engagement ring.

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

Jeramey quickly shut down the allegations, however, claiming that the duo had already called it quits and that everyone he dated in the pods was aware of his relationship status at the time.

“Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed. Nobody is surprised by this, it was something that was well documented,” he said in an Instagram video later that month. “I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own and I didn’t seek this out. I was reached out to over Instagram. I had already been out on my own for a number of weeks at that point. I was asked if I would like to have a discussion around it. I said sure, why not.”

Keep scrolling for all the allegations made against the Love Is Blind season 6 cast:

Was Jeramey Engaged?

After Brittani claimed that they were still engaged at the time of the show, Jeramey shut down the allegations. He also responded to her additional claim that they were still living together, saying he “moved out at the end of 2022,” and had “just” sold their home when filming began.

Jeramey also attached a screenshot of a Love Is Blind casting producer asking him to apply for the show in November 2022.

“This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own,” Jeramey captioned the post. “Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process. Not going to give this one any more attention.”

Did Jimmy Have a Girlfriend?

In February 2024, TikTok user Ryann Stringfellow claimed to be dating a man who appeared on season 6 of the Netflix show.

“Imagine my surprise when I turn on the new season of Love Is Blind this morning and see my f–king boyfriend,” Ryann said in the February 2024 TikTok. “Are you shocked? Because I sure as hell am.”

While Ryann didn’t name the contestant, she heavily implied it was Jimmy Presnell by saying he dated a single mom, who was contestant Jessica Vestal and one of Jimmy’s top choices in the pods.

Once the clip went viral, Jimmy, who ultimately proposed to Chelsea Blackwell, stitched the video to shut down the claims.

“I don’t know this woman. I never met this woman. It’s not true,” he said. “It’s an incredible marketing ploy. She is getting so many clicks and she’s making so much money off my name, it’s insane. She doesn’t say it’s me, but she’s definitely insinuating it’s your boy.”

Jimmy noted that while he considered not commenting on the claims at all, he ultimately felt the need to respond after he had “so many people send this to me.”

“I think she’s running at about 16 million [views] right now, which is absolutely insane to me,” he continued, “and bizarre that it’s getting that much traction, so I wanted to come on here and tell everybody it’s not true.”

Did Trevor Have a Girlfriend?

While Jeramey and Jimmy shut down the allegations against them, Trevor Sova kept quiet after his alleged ex-girlfriend Natalia Marrero claimed he agreed to be on the show and stay in a relationship with her.

In alleged text messages shared by Instagram account @therealityashley in February 2024, Trevor allegedly said he had no plans to get married while filming Love Is Blind. He also claimed he wanted to “marry” Natalia in the texts, and promised her that everything he said on the show was a facade for TV.

Although Trevor did not publicly respond to the claims, Chelsea, whom he dated in the pods, asked fans to cut him some slack for his mistakes.

“Y’all we have to understand… we are humans,” Chelsea wrote via her Instagram Story in February 2024. “We have all made mistakes. Our lives went incredibly public very fast. All we can do is have grace. It’s a very unfortunate situation. But I wouldn’t wish this amount of hate on anyone. Remember to be kind.”

Did Kenneth Join the Show for Fame?

Fans were shocked when one of the strongest couples, Kenneth Gotham and Brittany Mills, called it quits just days after returning home from Mexico. After one emotional conversation, the pair agreed to go their separate ways.

Following their exit from the show, Cait Lyn, who claimed to be Kenneth’s cousin, shared why she thinks the middle school principal agreed to do Love Is Blind despite giving up on his engagement so easily. “TV Time I guess,” she wrote via Facebook in February 2024.

Related: Love Is Blind's Most Dramatic Moments While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

Did Matthew Ghost Someone in the Pods?

After season 6 episodes began airing in January 2024, Love Is Blind contestant Sunni Haralalka claimed via TikTok that Matthew Duliba “ghosted” her while they were in the pods.

In her caption, Sunni confirmed that she “was also dating” Matthew alongside Amber Grant and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, but “he didn’t even stay to say bye to me.”

In a follow-up post via her Instagram Story, Sunni also claimed that she didn’t discuss their relationship “much” in the women’s lounge, but she “was the third person” he was dating.

Matthew has not addressed their supposed connection, which was not shown on the Netflix episodes.