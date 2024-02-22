Love Is Blind’s Jeramey Lutinski is realizing that being on TV isn’t all sunshine and rainbows after receiving tons of hurtful social media comments.

“Ok, got it. Enough,” Jeramey, 32, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 22. “The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top.”

The reality star continued trying to get viewers to see his side of things by giving them some insight on what it’s really like filming the show.

“We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it’s entertainment, for us it was a part of our life at an accelerated pace,” he said. “Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn’t enough. Next time we’ll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We’ll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen.”

He then went on to express how shocked he was that so many people have opinions about him and his fellow cast members without even personally knowing them.

“While everyone is entitled to their opinions it’s f**king wild to make assumptions about everyone without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being apart of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that’s captured,” he continued. “Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it.”

The Love Is Blind contestant is currently one of five couple’s pursuing a relationship on the sixth season of the hit Netflix show, which premiered last month.

At the start of the season, Jeramey found himself falling for both Sarah Ann and Laura while he was in the pods.

After going back and forth between which one he thought was a better match for him, he ended up proposing to Laura.

Their relationship seemed to be going well for the twosome as they headed to their romantic Mexico getaway. However, things took a turn for the worse when they returned home to Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the final moments of the episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 21, it was revealed that Jeramey’s heart might still belong to Sarah Ann after Laura discovered that the two had secretly been spending time together. Laura confronted her fiancé about staying out with Sarah Ann until 5 a.m. She then revealed that since he had shared his location with her, she knew he left the bar he claimed to be at, even and accused him of going to Sarah Ann’s house.

While it hasn’t been revealed whether or not the duo worked things out, the twosome currently don’t follow one another on Instagram.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 drop Wednesdays on Netflix.