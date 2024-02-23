Jeramey Lutinski is setting the record straight on his pre-Love Is Blind relationship status.

Jeramey, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 22, to clarify that he was engaged before the Netflix show — but claimed he was single by the time he applied for season 6 of the series. “I wanna address the story that’s going around about my previous engagement,” he began. “Anybody that I was on dates with, my castmates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed. Nobody is surprised by this, it was something that was well documented.”

Jeramey claimed he was not trying to hide his past relationship. He went on to explain that because so much footage is shot, clips of him talking about his former engagement did not make it to the “final cut.”

He continued: “I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else. I was out living on my own and I didn’t seek this out. I was reached out to over Instagram. I had already been out on my own for a number of weeks at that point. I was asked if I would like to have a discussion around it. I said sure, why not.” Jeramey also attached a screenshot of a Love Is Blind casting producer asking him to apply for the show in November 2022.

“We’re currently casting for this show Love Is Blind on Netflix in the Charlotte area!” the message read. “I’d love to chat if you’re interested in hearing more. … Heads up as well that we are in the final week of casting so there’s not much time left to get an application in … but we can still make it work if you are interested!”

“This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own,” Jeramey captioned the post. “Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process. Not going to give this one any more attention.”

Jeramey’s claims came one day after his alleged ex-fiancée, Brittani Mcliverty, and her mom, Jenni Glen Daniel, claimed they were engaged while he was applying for the show. “Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this,” Jenni captioned an image of Jeramey and Brittani together via Facebook, in which she was wearing what seemed to be an engagement ring.

After the photo went viral, Jenni claimed Jeramey “moved out at the end of 2022,” and had “just” sold their home when filming began.

Throughout season 6 of the Netflix series, which premiered earlier this month, Jeramey dealt with even more relationship drama as he found himself in a love triangle with Sarah Ann and Laura Dadisman.

After going back and forth deciding who was a better match for him, he proposed to Laura, 34. The pair then took off for a romantic getaway in Mexico, but the trip took a turn when they headed back to Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was revealed Jeramey still might have feelings for Sarah Ann.

Laura discovered the two had secretly met up after a group outing, and confronted Jeramey on the matter. After he shared his location with her, Laura saw that he left a bar he was at and accused him of going to Sarah Ann’s house.

Jeremay then explained he was at a bar with some friends, but the “location changed” at the last minute to another bar, where Sarah Ann already was.

The three will reunite at the cast’s lake party in the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, February 28. In a sneak peek, Sarah Ann hinted to costar Amber Desiree “AD” Smith that Jeramey was planning to break “everything off” with Laura.

Since, both Jeramey and Sarah Ann have called out to end hate over their alleged cheating scandal.

“The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top,” Jeremey wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it’s entertainment, for us it was a part of our life at an accelerated pace.”

Sarah Ann, meanwhile, shared another message via social media on Wednesday, February 21. “Imagine watching a TV show & thinking you know someone or know the full story, And you are so unappreciated in your life that you wish death upon another human.” She continued, “That’s so sad. I hope you get the help you need, friend. I hope y’all keep watching.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 drop every Wednesday on Netflix.