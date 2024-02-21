Love Is Blind’s Trevor Sova was most surprised by costars Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills’ romance coming out of the pods.

Trevor, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 6 finale that while Kenneth, 26, and Brittany’s early connection was unexpected, he was disappointed to see the couple call off their engagement so soon.

“I feel like they should have tried the experiment all the way through, but that’s their decision,” Trevor said. “I can’t speak on their behalf of what they went through.

Costar Clay Gravesande, who found love with AD Smith in the pods, also agreed that Kenneth and Brittany, 25, were a surprising love connection.

Kenneth and Brittany formed a deep connection in the pods as they bonded over their faith and the grief of losing their parents. The pair decided to get engaged early on in the series.

However, both Kenneth and Brittany shared that this romance was different from their previous relationships. Brittany confessed that she had never dated a Black man while Kenneth revealed he had never dated a white woman. Brittany, for her part, shared that race didn’t bother her when it came to her partner.

“Ken and I have talked about race and he identifies as a Black male,” she said in a confessional. “But I see Ken first for who he is on the inside and how much his soul is worth. The color of my skin does not matter. The color of my partner’s skin does not matter.”

When Brittany and Kenneth met face-to-face for the first time as fiancés sparks flew between them. The twosome shared a sweet hug and several kisses before Kenneth got down on one knee.

Despite embarking on a new path together, problems seemingly arose for the couple after they arrived in the Dominican Republic to strengthen their physical connection and plan their nuptials. During their first night together, Kenneth shared that he wanted to set up a nightly ritual with Brittany where they openly communicated about their feelings.

“One thing I want to start before we go to sleep, I want to unpack our day,” Kenneth explained to Brittany. “What went well? How are you feeling? What didn’t go so well? And how [do] you feel about us?”

While the daily debrief went well at first, things began to unravel for Brittany and Kenneth as they spent more time together. As they grew more comfortable with one another, Kenneth began spending more time on his phone rather than connecting with Brittany.

Despite the lack of attention towards one another, that wasn’t the straw that broke the camel’s back. The pair ultimately called it quits after Brittany told Kenneth that she was not attracted to him. After Brittany shared her revelation, Kenneth held it together while Brittany got very emotional and sobbed.

The first nine episodes of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.