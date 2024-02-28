Love Is Blind’s Trevor Sova thinks Chelsea Blackwell made the right decision when she picked Jimmy Presnell over him — even if sparks flew between Trevor and Chelsea at the infamous lake party.

“I don’t think she made the wrong choice at the time,” Trevor, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing season 6 of the Netflix series. “And honestly, I’m good friends with Jimmy. So when I was at that party I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes.”

Trevor told Us that going into the mini-reunion, he had it “ingrained” in his mind that he and Chelsea, 31, were just friends, nothing more. “She’s now engaged to my close friend as well,” he said. “I can have ‘em both in my life as friends. That’s fine. So yeah, I went into that party with, if she says something to me then great, but I’m not going to get between those two.”

Trevor and Chelsea had an instant connection when meeting in the pods, but found themselves in a heated love triangle when Chelsea also began falling for Jimmy. Chelsea ultimately accepted Jimmy’s proposal, leaving Trevor floored by her choice.

Trevor told Us that he “honestly forgot” Chelsea was even talking to other men while in the pods, leading to his surprise when she ultimately chose someone else. “You’re so honed in on the person that you want to marry that you forget. It’s almost like a competition,” he explained. “I was fairly confident going in, so I was definitely shocked when the first words out of Chelsea’s mouth, I could tell that Jimmy already proposed to her. I was not ready for that at all.”

The twosome met face-to-face for the first time at the season 6 soirée in episode 11 and discussed what went down with their breakup. Despite some initial awkwardness, Chelsea admitted to Trevor that he was her “type” when it comes to men she usually goes for and apologized for hurting him by picking Jimmy. She also confessed that he was her “No. 1” choice up until the last day in the pods, but insisted that even if Trevor had proposed first, she still would have chosen Jimmy.

Trevor, however, disagrees. “Whoever you had the last date with in the day was fresh in your mind. The day before [Chelsea and Jimmy got engaged], I had an early morning date with Chelsea and then Jimmy was her last date at night and then Jimmy was her morning proposal,” he told Us. “So I do think that kind of played a role in it.”

While Trevor believes things might have been different with a simple change of scheduling, Chelsea told Us that she was “set” on saying yes to Jimmy no matter what.

“I had my last date with Jimmy the night before proposal day [and] I got the clarification I needed from Jimmy that really, really set the tone for what I was looking for,” she recalled. “I was looking for Jimmy to commit and to give me the answers I needed.”

Chelsea noted that the show ultimately didn’t highlight the “amazing connection” she built with Jimmy in the pods, which may have left some viewers confused by her choice. “I wish they showed it. I had my answer,” she added. “I knew I was going to say yes to Jimmy. It would not have mattered.”

Jimmy, for his part, told Us there was “no chance” Chelsea would have accepted a proposal from Trevor.

“He was not her No. 1. I know she was his No. 1 and he really, really wanted it. He can have his opinion on it. But the conversations I was having with her, she was totally locked in with me,” he explained. “I love Trevor to death, but he went in there first, It wouldn’t have changed anything.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 air Wednesdays on Netflix

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi