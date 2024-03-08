‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Stars Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell’s Relationship Ups and Downs

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell conquered the Love Is Blind season 6 pods but it still wasn’t enough to get them down the aisle.

Jimmy and Chelsea got engaged sight unseen inside the Love Is Blind pods after they both pursued strong connections with several people. However, days before their wedding day, he broke it off.

“I was really, really blindsided,” Chelsea exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the March 2024 finale. “We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Jimmy confessed to Chelsea that he no longer wanted to get married after she “broke [his] trust in a big way,” referring to her bringing up his past hookup with a friend on camera.

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

“We were fighting really hard to get there, and I had really strong feelings about her,” Jimmy told Us in February 2024. “We’re learning more and more about each other [every] single day and the couple days leading up to it, it was more of a fight to give her one extra day, unfortunately.”

Keeping scrolling for Chelsea and Jimmy’s ups and downs from a pod engagement, a devastating breakup and a potential reconciliation:

A Pod Love Triangle

Jimmy and Chelsea immediately connected inside the Love Is Blind pods when the Netflix experiment came to Charlotte, North Carolina. (The show was reportedly filmed in 2023 but started airing in early 2024.) Jimmy also had a strong connection with Jessica Vestal but was hesitant about becoming an instant stepdad to her 10-year-old daughter, Autumn.

Jimmy claimed he realized that Chelsea was The One during their final date, which was three hours longer than his final conversation with Jessica.

“[Jess] walked out on me,” Jimmy recalled to Us, noting that they had a disagreement. “The way she handled conflict was not for me. I got a glimpse of what I might have in the future and I personally don’t care if she’s the hottest girl in the world. If someone’s going to talk down to me and be disrespectful to me, I’m going.”

She Said Yes

With Jessica out of the picture, Jimmy focused solely on his relationship with Chelsea and proposed. She happily accepted and had to tell her other connection, Trevor Sova, that she was off the market.

“I was fairly confident going in and, yeah, I was definitely shocked when I went in and the first words out of Chelsea’s mouth I could tell that, ‘Oh, Jimmy already proposed to her, this is how it’s going to go.’ I was not ready for that at all,” Trevor told Us in February 2024. “Whoever you had the last date with in the day was fresh in your mind and the day before, I had an early morning date with Chelsea and then Jimmy was her last date at night and then Jimmy was her morning proposal. So, I do think that kind of played a role in it.”

Post-Pod Bliss

Chelsea was over the moon to meet Jimmy in person, start planning their wedding and head out on the cast’s post-pod vacation to the Dominican Republic. Coming back home to Charlotte proved challenging when Chelsea became jealous of Jimmy’s close female friends, one of whom he previously hooked up with (and privately admitted to her off camera).

A Love Square at the Lake (Part 2)

The drama didn’t stop there as the cast’s lake party saw the return of both Jessica and Trevor. Upon seeing Trevor for the first time, Chelsea remarked that he was more of her physical type than Jimmy and they exchanged a few flirty exchanges. That being said, they ended on platonic terms as her love for Jimmy proved stronger.

At the same time, Jimmy met Jess and stressed that she is still his “No.1” physically — but still wouldn’t date her out of respect for Chelsea.

Related: Love Is Blind's Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

The End of the Road

In the season 6 finale, Jimmy broke up with Chelsea after she brought up his past hookup on camera.

“She broke my trust in a big way, and that really, really hurt me,” he told Us. “And it was all I could think about. And that came from a place of me caring about my friends and not wanting my friends’ details and everything out there. I loved her.”

Chelsea has since regretted the tone of her remarks but not the subject.

“We are in a relationship and in the normal world, of course, the cameras meant nothing to me. I was living my life,” she told Us. “I’m trying to decide if I need to make this huge decision, if I’m going to say yes or no, and this is a huge elephant in the room for me. [We had] this issue in our relationship, but you don’t want me to bring it up to the cameras because you were concerned about how you look to the world?”

March 2024

The twosome sparked reconciliation rumors one day after their breakup scene dropped on Netflix. They shared matching photos at a Florida restaurant before snapping a pic together with a fan.

While Chelsea and Jimmy have not addressed where they stand, they sat together at the season 6 reunion. (A trailer dropped on March 8, one day after the rumors swirled, and will air on March 13.)