Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell still has a connection to season 6 costar Trevor Sova, but she wouldn’t think of rekindling their romance after turning down his proposal in the pods.

“I would never want Trevor to feel like my second choice. That was something I was very adamant about,” Chelsea exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I just would never want him to think he was my second option. It didn’t work out, and I don’t want him to think that I would ever fall back on him.”

The Netflix reality star, who got engaged to Jimmy Presnell before leaving the pods, acknowledged that she and Trevor are still “really good friends” post-filming.

“I’m just so grateful to have that,” she said of their friendship. “We did have a connection. I love him as a person. He’s wonderful. He’s a great human — and he deserves the best — and being able to have him in my life still is all I could ask for.”

Many viewers have been adamant that Chelsea made the wrong choice in the pods when she said yes to Jimmy, as Trevor also wanted to propose. Trevor insisted he would’ve gotten engaged to Chelsea if he had the opportunity to pop the question first, something he told her after their split. However, as Chelsea revealed to Us in an interview published earlier this month, she was “set” in her choice with Jimmy.

“I had my last date with Jimmy the night before proposal day. I got the clarification I needed from Jimmy that really, really set the tone for what I was looking for. I was looking for Jimmy to commit [and for] Jimmy to give me the answers I needed — and they don’t show it,” she explained about their conversations that didn’t make it to the finished episode. “But we had the most amazing connection in the pods, and I just wish they showed it.”

Jimmy, for his part, also told Us that there was “no chance” Chelsea would’ve gotten engaged to Trevor.

“She was not his No. 1. I know she was his No. 1, and he really, really wanted it,” Jimmy said. “He can have his opinion on it. But the conversations I was having with her, she was totally locked in with me. … I love Trevor to death, but [if] he went in there first, it wouldn’t have changed anything.”

While Chelsea had her mind made up with Jimmy in the pods, she has given fans a glimpse into her friendship with Trevor as season 6 airs on Netflix. She defended her LiB ex after allegations surfaced that he was in a relationship with Natalia Marrero while filming. Trevor has not publicly responded to the claims.

Chelsea asked fans to give Trevor “grace” after a fan asked if she had “seen the news” about her ex during an Instagram Q&A, adding, “So sorry and thankfully you didn’t pick him.”

“Y’all we have to understand… we are humans,” Chelsea wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, February 26, posting a selfie with Trevor. “We have all made mistakes. Our lives went incredibly public very fast. All we can do is have grace. It’s a very unfortunate situation. But I wouldn’t wish this amount of hate on anyone. Remember to be kind.”