Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell’s Love Is Blind love story might not have panned out, but they wouldn’t have changed the journey.

“Our story wasn’t perfect by any means but it was my favorite 🤘🏼❤️,” Chelsea, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, sharing a slew of throwback selfies with Jimmy, 28.

In the pics, the former couple smiled in the car, at the beach, dancing at a local bar, lounging in bed and more.

Jimmy, for his part, commented on the post, writing, “This is so sweet.”

Chelsea and Jimmy got engaged during Love Is Blind season 6 when the pods came to Charlotte, North Carolina. The experiment, which was filmed in March 2023, aired on Netflix one year later. After Chelsea and Jimmy met in person, their bond faltered over trust issues.

Jimmy confessed to Chelsea that he previously hooked up with a friend and was hurt that she brought the sordid details up on camera.

“She broke a level of my trust. She wanted me to sort of validate how she felt about it, and I will validate how you feel about it a hundred percent of the time, but let’s validate … not on camera,” he told Us ahead of the March season finale, which aired earlier this month. “And so we were sort just having that same argument over and over again, and we both just kind came to an agreement that it wasn’t going to work.”

Jimmy ultimately called off their engagement days before their planned wedding, which caught Chelsea off-guard.

“I was really, really blindsided,” Chelsea recalled to Us. “We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Despite breaking up, Chelsea and Jimmy had attempted to work through their issues.

“We tried to date for four days after filming was done,” Chelsea told Us. “It was very short-lived. He called me one day and nothing really changed in that little time period, and I thought maybe it would’ve because the cameras weren’t involved, maybe we really could make this work.”

She continued, “Our connection was so strong and I gave it a chance and he called me four days later and said, ‘This experiment made me realize I don’t want a relationship.’”

Jimmy, meanwhile, explained to Us that he “wanted” to make things work with Chelsea, but ultimately some major “skeletons in [his] closet” kept getting in his way of fully trusting her again.

Chelsea and Jimmy have since sparked reunion speculation after they were spotted hanging out together in Florida on March 7. However, the former couple has not further addressed where they stand with each other.

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.