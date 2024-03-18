Leave it to Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell to keep the Love Is Blind drama going a week after the reunion episode dropped on Netflix.

In an interview on the “Stress Free SOULutions” podcast with Sarah Alysse, Chelsea, 31, shared a behind-the-scenes story of Jimmy, 28, lying to her about his friends.

It happened the night before Jimmy met Chelsea’s parents. According to Chelsea, Jimmy asked her whether he could stay at his own place that night.

“I had a little wine night with the girls, I’ll go home to the townhouse, I’m right down the street, you know, I’ll go chill by myself, and you have your time to yourself, that’s super healthy,” she recalled thinking.

Later that night, Jimmy even FaceTimed her in bed, seemingly ready to go to sleep. The call ended, and two minutes later, Chelsea’s phone rang again.

“He butt-dials me, and you hear all his friends in his apartment, all the girls, everyone talking about the next bar they’re going to,” she said. “And when I tell you I was just in disbelief, like this fool had the nerve to call me — FaceTime me — and tell me he’s in his bed.”

It was such a shocking turn of events for Chelsea that she admitted she wasn’t sure how to handle it in the moment.

“I was dumbfounded,” she recalled. “I didn’t know what to do. I was like, ‘How do I maneuver this situation? Do I call him out? Do I wait til tomorrow?’”

Ultimately, she decided to text him, saying, “All that for what?”

If Jimmy had just been honest, Chelsea said, she might not have been happy that he chose to go out with his friends rather than spend the night with her, but “not to that extreme.” Podcast host Sarah added that Chelsea catching him in this lie — on a Tuesday of all nights — indicated he probably does this “more often.”

“Oh, I was seeing it every single day,” Chelsea claimed.

Chelsea added that Jimmy’s excuse was that he missed his friends, but that’s a sacrifice she had had to make as well.

“I want you to have your friends and your nights away from me, that’s very healthy, but it was extreme,” she said. “And the show doesn’t even touch on that.”

For those who haven’t seen how the season ended: No, the two did not end up together, with Jimmy calling off the engagement just days before the wedding. The pair did try to date after the season ended, hoping that they could make it work without cameras around, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.