A few regrets. Love Is Blind‘s season 2 cast reflected on what they wish they’d done differently during their time on the show — and some of them would make some big changes.

“I think I would have tried harder with my two other loves,” Kyle Abrams exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s reunion episode, which premiered on Friday, March 4. “I felt like I gave up on one person in particular, and I should have tried way harder. It’s a huge regret of mine, actually.”

During the reunion, Kyle admitted that he wishes he’d proposed to Deepti Vempati instead of Shaina Hurley. “Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” he said. ”That’s what I learned the most. I f—ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

The construction worker finished the season single after Shaina called off the couple’s engagement. The duo clashed over their differing stances on religion, as well as Shaina’s lingering feelings for Shayne Jansen after leaving the pods.

Shaina, for her part, told Us that she only wishes she had been “a little bit more forthright from the beginning” of the season. “Besides that, no [regrets],” she added. “It was an amazing experience.”

Earlier this week, the hairstylist revealed that she’s in a “pretty serious” relationship now that the show is over. “He’s been great throughout the whole situation,” she said during the Wednesday, March 2, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “I’m happy.”

Shayne ultimately chose Natalie Lee, but the consulting manager left him at the altar during the season finale. Despite the fact that their romance didn’t work out, Natalie told Us that her “favorite thing” about doing the show was the “love” she built with Shayne.

“It was so unique, and I learned so much from it,” she explained. “I keep that so close to my heart.”

Natalie also revealed that she and the real estate agent gave dating “another shot” after filming ended. “We did continue our relationship for several months and we parted ways after that,” she told Us. “But we are friends right now and I wish him all the best.”

After the second half of the season dropped, Shayne publicly expressed regret for the way he handled things with Natalie. “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man,” he wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 27. “I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

He also clarified that he and Shaina did not date after the season wrapped, noting, “We have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best.”

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

