Love Is Blind’s Jarrette and Iyanna ‘Plead the Fifth’ About Kyle and Deepti

More than friends? Love Is Blind season 2 alums Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely played coy while discussing the potential romance between their costars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati.

“I am pleading the fifth,” Iyanna, 27, said about her fellow contestants’ post-pods relationship during the Monday, March 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While his wife kept quiet, Jarrette, 31, teased a bit more about Kyle, 29, and Deepti, 31, stating that the pair “are really good friends, we can say that.”

The couple were a little more straightforward when it came to speaking about another former castmate, however. After host Andy Cohen told Iyanna about Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee‘s fiery Instagram post about Nick Lachey, Iyanna responded, “Did he call [Nick] a ‘twat?’ That’s not surprising at all.”

During the season 2 reunion of Love Is Blind, which dropped on Friday, March 4, Nick, 48, slammed the veterinarian, 33, for repeatedly expressing that he was not physically attracted to Deepti after they got engaged. “We all have our physical preferences. Listen, every woman in here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. … The point is, it’s not a choice,” Shake said, adding that “we’re animals” and “it’s nature” to only be attracted to certain women.

“No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference,” the former 98 Degrees singer fired back.

On Monday, Shake slammed the Netflix host in a since-deleted Instagram upload. “@nicklachey you’re a massive twat for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?” he wrote, adding, “Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets.”

The controversial contestant also faced off against Kyle during the reunion after he revealed that his biggest regret was not proposing to Deepti in the pods. “I f—ked up. I should have tried harder for [her],” the construction worker, who popped the question to ex Shaina Hurley, said. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

When Shake stated that he “would love” to see the pair get together after the show, Kyle fired back: “Yeah, and it pisses me off because you wasted such a good opportunity.”

Deepti walked away from Shake on their wedding day during the dramatic season 2 finale. Since then, Kyle and the data analyst have hinted that they might be exploring a relationship with one another.

“Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” she told Elite Daily on Friday. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle. … There’s a lot on our plate right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!