The more you know! During Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 2, eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t stop talking about Shaina Hurley and her frequent squinting.

“I wear contacts, OK?” the hairstylist, 32, said via a series of Instagram Story clips on Friday, March 4. “I’ve been squinting ever since I can remember. I’m always getting yelled at, like, ‘Stop squinting! You’re going to get wrinkles.’ That’s why I probably have wrinkles.”

She continued: “Every time I go to the eye doctor, they tell me that I don’t have an astigmatism, and I’m like, ‘I think I have an astigmatism, or my eyes are getting worse.’ And my contacts have been the same. I’m like a -5.25. I am blind, basically, but, love is blind.”

Shaina captioned her social media upload, “PSA.”

The Chicago resident appeared on the second season of the Netflix dating show where she hit it off with Shayne Jansen and Kyle Abrams. After Shayne, 32, felt a stronger connection with then-partner Natalie Lee, Shaina focused on her relationship with the glazier, 29. Kyle eventually proposed to Shaina sight unseen in the pods despite her doubts about their religious differences. (Shaina is a devout Christian while Kyle is an atheist.) The duo eventually called off their engagement upon their return from the group’s celebratory Mexican vacation.

“What made me leave Mexico and, like, give him another shot was I needed to see him interact with my family,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I’m very close with my family and I knew that they know what’s best for me at the end of the day. And so when I saw them interact and, like, what my parents’ reaction was, it kind of sealed the deal for me. I didn’t wanna make any mistakes.”

She added: “There’s some regrets [about my experience]. I just wish I was a little bit more forthright from the beginning [and] kind of prepared myself more, but can you prepare yourself? Besides that, no, it was an amazing experience.”

Kyle, who later admitted he was interested in fellow Love Is Blind contestant Deepti Vempati during the reunion, wanted to see their relationship through before officially calling it quits.

“I didn’t wanna quit. I wanted to give everything I had,” he told Us last month. “I didn’t want any regrets of just ending it to end it. And plus, I was following through with the process, you know, that’s kind of what they told us in the beginning — ‘Don’t quit too early, use your allotted time, you have this time to figure it all out.’ And I did everything I could do.”

While Kyle is still single post-Love Is Blind, Shaina has a new man in her life.

“I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious,” she revealed during the Wednesday, March 2, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

