The drama surrounding season 2 of Love Is Blind continues to play out off screen as Shayne Jansen sparks speculation that his ex-fiancée, Natalie Lee, is dating their costar Sal Perez.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Shayne was asked whether he and Natalie “hate each other now” after she called things off on their wedding day. He replied, “Ask @salvadior08.”

The shady comment comes after eagle-eyed fans caught Sal commenting on Natalie’s recent social media uploads.

“The old Nat can’t come to the phone right now. why? cause she’s dead,” she wrote on Wednesday, March 9.

Sal replied, “What’s new Natalie’s number? 🤭📲 I’ve been meaning to contact her about her car’s extended warranty. 🚗.” Natalie then added, “Leave a voicemail with a song only.”

Days earlier, he complimented her glamorous snap in a red dress, writing, “Casual Wednesday? … Pshh My goodness.”

While the personal trainer tagging the aspiring musician in his Thursday, March 10, post made waves, Natalie previously shut down the idea that she was dating her castmate.

“I know there’s been speculation that me and Sal are dating. We are not. We’re just really, really close friends,” she said on Tea With Publyssity earlier this month, adding that Sal is a ”very honest person” and a “great guy.”

The consulting manager added, “That friendship with him, I really appreciate.”

Natalie got engaged to Shayne in the pods on season 2 of Love Is Blind, but after an unaired argument the night before their nuptials, she opted not to say “I do.”

“It wasn’t just one thing that caused that fight. I think it was a lot of things that had built up in terms of what he was feeling. And I think also the pressure of our wedding got to us,” she told Us earlier this month, noting that the pair “did give it another shot after our wedding.”

Natalie explained, “We did continue our relationship for several months and we parted ways after that. But we are friends right now and I wish him all the best.”

Shayne, meanwhile, wrote on Thursday that his “biggest mistake was not listening and putting Nats [SIC] feelings first during our pod argument.”

Sal, for his part, got engaged to Mallory Zapata on the series, but they also decided not to wed.

“Mallory and I had a date afterward and we talked about everything,” he told Us. “We got some closure on a lot of stuff and we just — we tried everything. We tried everything from a romantic standpoint and in that date, we just got our closure and decided to part ways. And since then, we’ve just checked in on each other and I wish her the best, and I have my respect for her, you know, and everything like that. We tried, we were vulnerable with each other and that’s all we can really do.”

