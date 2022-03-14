Happily ever after! Shaina Hurley is officially engaged to boyfriend Christos “Chris” Lardakis, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The exciting news comes shortly after fans watched Hurley’s journey to find The One on season 2 of Love Is Blind. The Chicago native, 32, initially found herself connecting with Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen. Hurley ended up getting engaged to Abrams, 29, in the pods, but she later told Jansen, 32, about her feelings for him.

Hurley and Abrams called it quits after leaving the pods ahead of the reunion special, which was released earlier this month. At the time, Hurley opened up about feeling pressured to accept a proposal that she wasn’t ready for. “It was a people-pleasing moment and I should have never said yes to you. I should have never said yes,” she shared.

The hairstylist later admitted that she wasn’t sure if the contractor was the right person for her when they met on the hit Netflix series.

“Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment,” she explained on the “Viall Files” podcast on March 2. “This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had [the] intention, [then] I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.'”

Hurley also noted that a pivotal conversation between her and her now ex-fiancé ended up not making it into the show. “I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this,'” she added at the time. “I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

During the podcast, Hurley revealed that she has since moved on with her “pretty serious” boyfriend, saying, “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

The Netflix personality went on to make her romance with Lardakis Instagram official on Sunday, March 13, writing, “My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞.” The social media upload included a compilation of moments from a trip to Mykonos.

