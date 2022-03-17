Shake-ing it up. Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee proudly showed off his new girlfriend, Emily, while throwing some shade at his ex Deepti Vempati in the process.

The Love Is Blind star, 33, shared a series of photos with his new partner via Instagram on Thursday, March 17.

“Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle ❤️,” the veterinarian captioned the slideshow, which featured several selfies of the couple and a video of them joking around together.

Several days earlier, on Sunday, March 13, Chatterjee posted a photo of him and Emily at an event for the nonprofit dog shelter One Tail at a Time. “Just got auctioned off for $875. Don’t tell Emily,” he wrote.

The Illinois native’s take on romance has been a hot-button issue ever since season 2 of Love Is Blind dropped last month.

The DJ frequently came under fire throughout the season for putting great importance on appearance, particularly because the premise of the show revolves around contestants getting to know each other without seeing what they look like. While his romance with Vempati, 31, initially got off to a rocky start when he attempted to determine her weight, the couple appeared to find their footing and fall in love after Chatterjee explained his own insecurities surrounding body image. Unbeknownst to the Vempati at the time, the polarizing TV personality was telling his costars that he wasn’t attracted to her.

Ultimately, she left him at the altar several days after he revealed his true feelings.

The controversial contestant once again made headlines after the season 2 reunion aired earlier this month, during which he discussed his thoughts on attraction and revealed that he was attracted to host Vanessa Lachey — which her husband and cohost, Nick Lachey, didn’t seem to appreciate.

The vet described attractiveness as instinctive. “We’re animals,” he explained.

“No, you treat animals,” the 98 Degrees singer shot back. “We’re human beings.”

As for his relationship with Vempati today, they don’t seem to have one at all. “He lacks self-awareness in social settings or even in how to talk to people,” she told Us Weekly on March 4. “You know what? I realized it’s not my problem anymore and I shouldn’t have to deal with it. I think we’re on two completely different paths.”

On March 9, Chatterjee apologized to his ex-fiancée via Instagram.

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television,” he wrote.“I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!