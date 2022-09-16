The season 2 cast of Love Is Blind picked up filming months after their weddings for a three-episode series titled After the Altar.

During the series, which began production after the March reunion, Iyanna McNeely temporarily moved out of the home she shared with Jarrette Jones as they struggled with their differences, including the security guard partying until the early hours of the morning.

During a dinner with her mom, Jarrette promised: “Because I love Iyanna so much, I’m willing to do what I need to change.”

She subsequently moved back in. “I’m learning what it takes to be a better husband, to be a better partner and I’m committed to this lifelong partnership with you and doing what I need to do to make sure it’s working,” Jarrette said. “The foundation is set for long-term and for the children that we decide to bring in this world because I see nothing but a successful and thriving relationship. Making memories with one another, us being, like, this super happy, engaged couple with each other.”

In turn, Iyanna vowed to “stop running” when he makes her mad and work on her communication.

One month before the Netflix show started streaming on Friday, September 16, however, Jarrette and Iyanna announced that they had split after one year of marriage.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” they wrote in a joint statement in August. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, meanwhile, appeared to be in a great place during filming, showing no signs of issues. News broke that they had split the same week Iyanna and Jarrette pulled the plug.

“Since filming, Jarrette and Iyanna, and Nick and Danielle have made the decision to end their marriages. While their journeys together have ended, love is always worth the risk,” a statement from Netflix read at the end of After the Altar episode 3. “We’re grateful to the Pod Squad for opening their hearts and sharing their stories with the world.”

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is now streaming. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways: