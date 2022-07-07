Love Is Blind Star Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

Love after the pods! Shaina Hurley married Christos Lardakis after her whirlwind journey on Love Is Blind, Us Weekly can confirm.

The pair wed on Saturday, July 2, at a courthouse in Chicago with a close friend and Lardakis’ daughter as the witnesses. “They will have a bigger wedding sometime later this summer,” a source told Us.

TMZ obtained photos from the low-key ceremony and reports that they plan to exchange vows in Greece at a later date.

Hurley started dating Lardakis after ending her brief engagement to Kyle Abrams on season 2 of Love Is Blind, which aired earlier this year. The reality personality went public with her relationship on March 2 and announced their engagement two weeks later.

“He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy,” Hurley said on the “Viall Files” at the time.

The hairstylist further opened up about her relationship with Abrams, admitting she regretted accepting his proposal in the pods.

“Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment,” she told Nick Viall. “This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had [the] intention, [then] I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.’”

When the couples on the reality show traveled to Mexico post-engagements, Hurley was shown leaving with no warning.

“I would not just leave him in Mexico. Unfortunately, why I left wasn’t on film, so they weren’t able to show that,” she told Viall. “I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

Abrams, for his part, spoke to Us Weekly about how religious differences played a part in their breakup.

“I thought I was giving in a lot. Those are things that [with] normal dating, I would’ve written her off right away,” he said in February. “The first time I gave in. So I thought maybe she would — she should — too. I thought it was a mutual thing, but I guess not.”

Abrams later admitted that he wishes he proposed to Deepti Vempati instead of Hurley. The twosome have since played coy about their relationship.

“All I can say is, you know, we’re going through it. We’re just figuring it out,” Vempati told Us in June. “I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that’s all I can say.”

