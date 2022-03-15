Getting real. Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s relationship has changed significantly since they parted ways on Love Is Blind season 2.

“They are not on good terms at the moment,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They haven’t been communicating and stopped following each other on social media.”

During the season 2 finale, which aired in February, Natalie, 29, ended her engagement to Shayne, 32, following an unaired argument the night before their wedding. The duo reconnected after the cameras stopped rolling, but called it quits for good after a few months.

“The big blowout fight she and Shayne had was something she could not get past — even months later,” the insider tells Us. “They tried dating again but, in the end, they weren’t meant to be and it was for the best.”

Natalie exclusively told Us earlier this month that she doesn’t harbor any ill will toward Shayne after they split for second time. “We did give it another shot after our wedding,” she said on March 4. “So we did continue our relationship for several months and we parted ways after that. But we are friends right now and I wish him all the best.”

The consulting manager is “trying to move on” after their split, the source says, adding that Natalie doesn’t regret her time on the reality dating series.

“She enjoyed being part of the show, going through the experience and meeting all these amazing people,” the insider adds. “But what she really wishes is that she had left with someone she could really see herself marrying.”

Following their romance in the pods — and subsequent relationship offscreen — things have become strained between the ex-fiancés. Shayne raised eyebrows earlier this month when he hinted at a possible romance between Natalie and fellow Love Is Blind contestant Sal Perez.

A fan asked the personal trainer during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, March 10, whether he and Natalie “hate each other now” after their breakup. Shayne replied, “Ask @salvadior08.”

The shady comment came after eagle-eyed fans noticed an uptick in Sal, 31, and Natalie’s comments on each other’s social media posts. However, Natalie shut down the rumors during an appearance on the Thursday episode of the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast, saying, “We’re just really, really close friends.”

Shayne’s attempt to stir the pot didn’t sit well with Natalie. “For him to even start rumors about her dating Sal seemed like it was out of spite and is definitely not the truth,” the source tells Us.

Natalie is “just friends” with Sal — who split from fiancée Mallory Zapata during the season 2 finale — the insider says, noting, “There’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

After her recent ups and downs with Shayne, Natalie is “trying to stay positive and focus on herself at this time,” the source adds.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

