Not holding back. Danielle Ruhl‘s cryptic commentary about an unsupportive partner has people wondering if it was a dig at Nick Thompson.

“Also — don’t let anyone, especially a partner make you feel inadequate with your strengths and worse about your struggles. The fact ‘someone’ is interacting with and amping up the conversations that negatively talk about my mental health — and pretending to be an advocate or care ‘publicly’ is incredibly disappointing,” the reality star, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Monday, September 19. “You feel comfortable opening up about topics and events never discussed with friends or family just to have them used against u daily. And now publicly for self gain.”

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Ruhl’s message came after Thompson, 37, showed his support for Suicide Prevention Day. “While I always struggle with a single day or month for challenges we face every day, it’s a good opportunity to shine additional light on a topic,” he explained in an Instagram post on September 10. “Take a month today and ask somehow how they’re doing, reach out to family and friends and most importantly check-in on yourself.”

The Love Is Blind alum continued: “If you need help, call someone or dial 988. You are not alone. We are in this together. Take this message with you everyday. Mental health is healthcare. We need healthcare for all as a human right.”

Late last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Ruhl filed to end her marriage to Thompson. The couple originally found love during season 2 of Love Is Blind. Ruhl and Thompson, who were the first to get engaged on the show, later walked down the aisle while cameras were rolling.

Following their onscreen nuptials, the associate marketing director reflected on how her anxiety influenced her behavior on the hit Netflix dating series.

“I understand that I have things to work on, and I was in a great mental space before going on the show. However, the stressful environment brought me back to a place that I never expected,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I hope that in the future everyone will get to know the real me — as a human being — and not a character on a reality TV show.”

At the time, Ruhl noted that she wanted to offer context on how mental health played a role in her rocky romance with Thompson. “I am not looking for sympathy or saying that I did not make mistakes throughout my experience,” she added. “I am looking for understanding for every single person who may have demons they are facing behind closed doors, for everyone who feels misrepresented, or for anyone who is triggered by those who attack others for having feelings that others may not understand.”

Before filing for divorce, the Illinois native gushed about the major milestones she wanted to reach next in her marriage.

“At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there. Like, I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that. It’s just like when we have the time,” she exclusively told Us in July. “We didn’t question the decision of marriage, but I remember we, actually, in the pods, made a bucket list of the things that we wanted to do after the show was done. And one of the first things was going to this restaurant, and we sit there and we look around [and] we’re, like, waiting for someone to tell us what to do. It was funny, like, even at our wedding, we’re like, ‘Are we supposed to cut the cake?’ Like you feel like you need permission to do [things].”