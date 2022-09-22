Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson Breaks His Silence on Split From Danielle Ruhl

Addressing their split. After Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce, Nick Thompson is opening up about where the former couple stand now.

“The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me,” the Love Is Blind alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 21. “Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions.”

Thompson noted that viewers have “little insight into the reality” of his marriage to Ruhl, 29. “Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye,” he continued. “I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

In the lengthy social media message, the reality star reflected on having a “loyal” support system, adding, “Most importantly, I’ve learned it’s okay to not be okay and that staying true to myself is essential to find my way forward.”

According to Thompson, the experience made him realize how “grateful” he is for how things unfolded. “I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had,” he concluded.

Ruhl, for her part, echoed her estranged husband’s candid approach with her own public statement.

“What a whirlwind of a year, with countless life changing events, experiences and memories made,” she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience.”

The Netflix personality continued: “I’ve also learned to love myself and to prioritize surrounding myself with those who love me for who I am. The future is bright and I’m hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet. Excited to have the opportunity to continue to connect with all of you, shed light on topics I hold close to home, and show you some new projects I have been working on. Love y’all so much.”

The associate marketing director also offered some insight into her current relationship with Thompson, writing, “I’ll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said – choose yourself. :).”

The duo originally found love during season 2 of Love Is Blind and quickly became the first to get engaged on the show. Thompson and Ruhl exchanged vows while cameras were rolling on the second season. Late last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Ruhl filed to end her marriage to Thompson.

Despite the positive message, Ruhl raised eyebrows earlier this month when her followers questioned if she was throwing shade at her ex.

“Also — don’t let anyone, especially a partner make you feel inadequate with your strengths and worse about your struggles. The fact ‘someone’ is interacting with and amping up the conversations that negatively talk about my mental health — and pretending to be an advocate or care ‘publicly’ is incredibly disappointing,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Monday, September 19. “You feel comfortable opening up about topics and events never discussed with friends or family just to have them used against u daily. And now publicly for self gain.”

Ruhl’s post came shortly after Thompson showed his support for Suicide Prevention Day.