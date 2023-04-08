His whole world! Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden has welcomed his first child, a baby boy.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella,” the Netflix star, 27, announced via Instagram on Friday, April 7, alongside a series of snaps that show him cuddling his newborn.

Bartise confirmed the infant — whose name has yet to be revealed — was his child in the comments section. “Nephew?” one social media user asked, to which the Texas native replied, “Son!” The reality star did not reveal the identity of his son’s mother at the time.

The senior analyst went looking for love on season 3 of the popular Netflix series, which aired in October 2022. While in the pods, he established a connection with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross, ended up leaving the pods with Nancy, 32, and proposed.

However, the finance executive later found himself in hot water after he called things off with his fiancée on their wedding day. Before walking down the aisle, Bartise confessed that he was not physically attracted to Nancy and told her that he was more attracted to Raven, 30. She later called out the University of Texas alum for gaslighting her on the series.

Bartise exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his decision and what he thought would happen if he hadn’t rejected the speech pathologist at the altar.

“That’s part of the reason why I said no, because I only wanna make that decision one time. Let’s say I say ‘yes,’ and we encounter problems or whatever, we’re sticking together,” Bartise, told Us in November 2022. “Her parents are divorced; my parents are divorced. I’m not going through that. So yes, if I said yes, we would still be together.”

The reality TV star also revealed that he and Nancy were still friends.

“We decided to move forward trying to be friends. Fast forward a few more months, [and] now we’re both in other relationships,” he explained at the time. “And I found it hard to maintain the level of friendship that Nancy wanted with me while I was also trying to be respectful of a new girl I was dating because, you know, she would get jealous that I was talking to Nancy.”

Three months later, Nancy exclusively gave Us an update on where she and Bartise stood.

“I think me realizing that, as the year went by, there were just too many attempts of him trying to be a good friend that don’t align with what a good friend is,” she claimed in February, revealing that her former fiancé barely spoke to her at a Halloween party that she hosted. “Once he came [inside] with [his new girlfriend], it was just him acting very odd. He said hi to me when he walked in the door … and I never heard or saw him again. When I did see him, they were, like, making out in the living room. [It was] just little things that I’m just like, ‘Sir, like, this is my Halloween party. Like, what are you doing?’”