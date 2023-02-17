Still trying to piece together what went down between Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada in between Love Is Blind season 3 and After the Altar? Us too.

The Pilates instructor, 30, shared shocking new details of her relationship with SK, 34, on the Thursday, February 16, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

As some fans may recall, Raven and SK broke up on the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind, which aired in November 2022, but taped in June 2021. The twosome went on to get back together before their relationship blew up last Thanksgiving when two women came forward claiming to have relationships with SK. According to Raven, SK claimed he only met the first woman in person once, but the second woman was an ex-girlfriend who he was allegedly planning trips with during their second engagement.

“I think a lot of women go through this,” Raven told Nick Viall. “I was so confused because my intention and my actions were so aligned with how I felt. I was all in — I want to marry this person, I’m so loyal, I want to serve him, I want to make sure he’s comfortable in a safe space and that we’re in a great partnership together. I thought he was on the same page as me. … I was thinking one thing but then something else was before my eyes and it would make me so confused.”

SK, for his part, has not responded to Us Weekly’s requests for comment through Netflix or his personal rep. He previously denied cheating on Raven in November 2022 and claimed he had hired a lawyer to fight the accusations.

“While we’re going through this, there was so much manipulation and gaslighting. He really was just worried about saving his career and his face,” she claimed. “And he wanted to get lawyers involved to, like, make these claims go away so it wouldn’t look bad for him. I was there at home listening to him on the phone with lawyers all day every day. He was like, ‘This is for my career.’ That’s literally what he said all the time.”

SK had told Raven that the second woman was extorting him, claiming she wouldn’t remove her TikToks unless he paid her $300,000. Raven also alleged that SK asked her to lie to fans about the situation.

“The hardest part of this was how he responded to all of it. Basically, by the end of it, I kept saying, ‘What do you want me to do? I want to help you, I love you, but what do you want me to do?’ And basically, his answer was for me to say that we weren’t dating the whole time,” she claimed. “And that was just the most horrible thing.”

When asked about “red flags” she may have ignored, Raven admitted there were many — including SK sending her a photo of another woman on Instagram — and questions about whether he was attracted to her.

“There was always this trend — and it’s hard because this is a part that I’m still processing, it’s probably the ego inside of me — of him being really hard on the way that I looked. It got to the point, in August actually, that I was so upset. We had basically lived together the entire summer, we had our apartment and anything I would wear, it was just always something,” she claimed. “And then sending the picture [of another woman on Instagram] — it was always these girls that looked nothing like me. … I was so sad, and I even started to say to him, ‘You don’t really like me, you don’t like the way that I look.’ … And then when all of these girls came out and more of the critics were like, ‘Raven, he doesn’t even like girls that look like you. He never liked you to begin with.’ I’m like, ‘Little do y’all know that was something I was bringing up.’ … In the end, he basically admitted it [and] said, ‘You’re not my type. I’m not attracted to you.’”

Scroll through for Raven’s claims explained chronologically: