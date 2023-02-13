Ready for romance! Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross opened up about her dating life — and new man — following her split from costar Sikiru “SK” Alagbada.

The reality star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 13, that she is “definitely” getting herself back out there after alleging on season 3’s After the Altar special earlier this month that SK, 36, cheated on her during their relationship.

“I am for the first time ever — I feel, like, super excited about dating,” Raven told Us while promoting the show and her new 14-day “Revenge Body” program on Playbook. “It’s so cheesy, but I feel like I can take everything I learned from the pods about getting to know people and, like, actually apply it in the real world.”

The Pilates instructor added: “I’ve definitely been dating. It’s literally hilarious, but it’s going really well.”

The former Netflix personality teased that there’s “definitely someone” who she’s “pretty serious with” at the moment.

While Raven didn’t name drop her new beau, she told Us that he has been vetted by her Love Is Blind costar Nancy Rodriguez. “Nancy has met him,” the Pilates Body by Raven Ross founder said, confirming that she “approved” of him. “We all hung out.”

Raven noted that after Nancy’s split from Bartise Bowden, the two women have grown closer. “I think both of us have been on a healing journey and both of us are really excited about, you know, like, getting back out there and dating again,” she told Us. “So we’ve definitely bonded over that.”

The Barre instructor, for her part, had a whirlwind romance with SK on season 3 of the reality series, which premiered in October 2022 and filmed one year prior.

During the show, Raven and SK got engaged in the pods before meeting face to face. The former General Motors consultant, however, surprised his then-fiancée when he said no to marrying her when they both arrived at the altar on the finale.

The pair reconnected after the show and confirmed during the November 2022 reunion that they were dating long-distance and trying to work things out. Weeks later, the duo made headlines when SK was accused of cheating on Raven. At the time, a woman named Hannah Beth claimed she was talking with SK amid his relationship with Raven.

While Raven initially defended SK, the twosome announced their split later that month. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Raven wrote via her Instagram Story on November 21.

The MBA student told Life & Style on November 30 that the “allegations about me cheating are false,” claiming that he and Raven “were not dating” when was in contact with Hannah.

During the After the Altar three-part special, however, Raven alleged that SK had in fact been unfaithful after they got engaged for the second time in fall 2022. The February After the Altar special detailed both the second proposal and the alleged cheating scandal, which Raven claimed happened “a few months” after he got down on one knee in 2022.

Looking back, the fitness trainer told Us that she “learned so much” about herself and relationships while filming the series. She added that she had “no regrets” about her time with SK and admitted she is “indifferent” about him dating again amid her own happiness.

Raven, for her part, has since moved forward both romantically and professionally as she prepares to launch her 14-day “Revenge Body” program on Playbook later this month.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s something that I’ve, like, literally poured my heart and soul into,” the health guru told Us of the program. “It’s really helped me to kind of, like, overcome mental and physical challenges and I hope that it inspires other people to do the same.”

Fans can sign up for the 14-day “Revenge Body” program on Playbook beginning on Tuesday, February 14. The program itself starts on Monday, February 27. Learn more here.

Love is Blind: After the Altar is streaming now on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi