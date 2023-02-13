Were there red flags? Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross detailed her and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada’s breakup timeline after he allegedly cheated on her during their engagement.

“There were definitely a lot of moments when I had a very unsettled feeling,” Raven, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 13, while promoting the After the Altar special and her 14-day “Revenge Body” program on Playbook. “I don’t know if necessarily they were red flags, but I was ignoring things that I shouldn’t have.”

The fitness guru recalled: “I was like, ‘Hmm, something isn’t right here.’ And instead of using my voice and communicating with my partner, I just kind of was like, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna stir up any conflict.’ In the end, it really didn’t serve me. So now I know, like, I need to listen to myself. “

Raven and SK, 36, met while filming season 3 of Love Is Blind in 2021. Their season premiered in October 2022 and the then-couple quickly got engaged while in the pods. During the show, however, SK chose not to marry Raven and instead the pair separated.

The twosome reconnected after wrapping and confirmed during the November 2022 reunion that they were dating long-distance. Fans later learned during the February Love Is Blind: After the Altar three-part special — which filmed in fall 2022 — that SK proposed for a second time and Raven said yes.

However, news broke in late November 2022 — which was a “few months” after the second engagement — that the MBA student had allegedly cheated on Raven with a woman named Hannah Beth.

The reality TV couple subsequently announced their split and SK claimed to Life & Style that same month that the “allegations about me cheating are false,” insisting that he and Raven “were not dating” when he was chatting with Hannah.

Raven, meanwhile, alleged during the After the Altar special that SK had been unfaithful amid their second engagement.

“There was really no hesitation. I was actually really excited for it,” Raven told Us on Monday of SK’s second proposal, noting she didn’t know about any infidelity at that time. “I definitely felt like, you know, in the last few months of our relationship, we were on a great path. I think that the re-engagement was something that, like, I was excited to kind of start fresh.”

The Pilates instructor revealed that she and the fellow Texas native were “engaged for several months” before they broke up for good.

“I found out with everyone else on TikTok and social media, so that was a little bit hard,” Raven explained of the cheating timeline. “Tough conversations are not easy for most people. And that was something that initially we really, really, really were struggling with.”

The health coach told Us on Monday that some of the “receipts” from SK’s alleged infidelity “were from even before the show ever came out.” While Raven claimed she was “really understanding” of those specific allegations, she alleged, “There were some [messages] that definitely were when we were together too.”

She added: “You gotta take some accountability for things that had happened, especially, you know, while we were engaged. It was both sides of the coin.”

However, Raven noted that the fallout from the allegations is what ultimately undid their relationship. “The aftermath and kind of the reaction after was the hardest part for us to get through,” she said. “Just being able to communicate with each other and understand where we were coming from was just, like, not happening.”

The Barre instructor pointed out that she and SK were living together when news broke of his alleged discretions. “It [was] difficult to even go outside of our apartment. We [were] trying to figure it out like any other normal couple would be,” she continued. “It was definitely a little bit challenging feeling, like, people were holding both of us to standard. Going through breakups are very hard. It’s hard and doing it with people watching you is even harder.”

Raven added that while the “pressure” of social media played a part in their breakup, in the end, it was their lack of communication that made it unable to reconcile.

“It was just the way that we weren’t able to communicate after the fact that regardless [of public pressure], I mean, that just was not happening for us,” she confessed.

The Pilates Body by Raven founder concluded that she and SK don’t have any sort of relationship “at all” since they parted ways. In fact, Raven exclusively told Us on Monday that she is dating someone “pretty special” at the moment.

The TV personality is also focused on her 14-day “Revenge Body” program on Platform, which begins on Monday, February 27. Enrollment starts on Tuesday, February 14.

“It’s really helped me to kind of, like, overcome mental and physical challenges and I hope that it inspires other people to do the same,” Raven said of the fitness program.

Love is Blind: After the Altar is streaming now on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi