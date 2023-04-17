A roundabout way to love! It took some time for Love Is Blind’s Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Josh Demas to ultimately find their way to each other.

Jackie and Josh met in the pods during season 4 of the Netflix reality series in 2023. While they had a strong bond, the dental assistant also formed a connection with Marshall Glaze. While she was torn between the two men, Jackie ultimately accepted Marshall’s proposal following the pod phase of the dating experiment.

However, Jackie and the marketing executive began to bicker and get into a series of heated arguments leading up to their wedding day. After Marshall made a comment that didn’t sit right with Jackie, she felt the need to call off their engagement.

“[It was] that [moment] and then there was another comment that he had made, and I’m not gonna go into that because it’s very, very derogatory to a group,” Jackie claimed to Us Weekly in April 2023 about an alleged unaired conversation between herself and her ex-fiance, which Marshall has not publicly addressed. “But, he made that comment and I was just, like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool.’ Once you disrespect me and call me out on my character, as a woman, I’m not standing for that. I’m outta here.”

On the show, Jackie skipped her wedding dress fitting to meet up with Josh at a coffee shop. The project engineer confessed he still had feelings for her and brought her a bouquet of roses. Jackie later took to social media to clarify she had already called things off with Marshall before rekindling her romance with Josh.

“I have seen the latest episodes that have premiered on Love Is Blind and I must speak the truth. Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop,” she wrote via Instagram following the airing of the show in April 2023. “I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled [differently] and at the end of the [episode], I say, ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.’”

Marshall, for his part, told Us that he didn’t have “any ill will toward Jackie or Josh,” following their love triangle.

“[Jackie and I] shared that experience for quite some time, and I’ll always have that to remember, and I am choosing to hold on to the good memories and let go of the hurtful ones and the one that ultimately ended us,” he explained in April 2023. “I think that’s best to just put that under the bridge and keep moving and put that in the rearview.”

After the dating show’s reunion special aired in April 2023, Jackie revealed to Us that she and Josh were going strong and were currently living together.

“This is exactly how it was supposed to happen,” Jackie said at the time. “I think if me and Josh would have [chosen] each other in the pods, I think, maybe, our story would’ve been a little bit different than how it is now. But to be honest, like, this was already in the motion [and] in the plan because of the Lord above.”

Keep scrolling to see Jackie and Josh’s relationship timeline: