Almost at the altar! The Love Is Blind season 4 couples have navigated highs and lows since getting engaged sight unseen in the Netflix pods.

While Chelsea Griffin eagerly accepted Kwame Appiah’s proposal, things quickly took a turn after seeing each other (and their exes!) face-to-face. During the cast’s group vacation to Mexico, which aired in March 2023, Kwame couldn’t help but look back at his pod connection with fellow cast member Micah Lussier. The Ghana native even confessed in a confessional that the marketing manager, who accepted Paul Peden’s proposal, still held a “special place” in his heart.

“I think no matter what, especially when you start looking at the life that you have now, but when you think about the connection I have with Chelsea — the pod relationship you have with someone [is] completely different from the actual relationship you have with someone,” Kwame exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 4 premiere that March. “Like when I went past the pods with Chelsea, I was just like, ‘OK, this is almost a reflex for us, the way we interact, the way we under understand each other.’”

He added at the time: “I just don’t believe that would’ve ever been the case with Micah, and I can respect that. I think we had a great relationship in the pods, and that’s what I meant [by] ‘She has a special place in my heart.’ But I knew deep down in my soul that there was just no possibility of us going past that and having anything that was actually of value to us as human beings [and] as people who are in love. Like, we had a great time in the pods. It was great to move on from there.”

Chelsea, who confessed to Us that it wasn’t her place to interfere with her man getting closure from a past connection, stuck by Kwame’s side when they returned to Seattle. However, the twosome quickly conflicted over post-wedding lifestyle plans. (The speech pathologist and her pup Rocky are based in Seattle, while Kwame lives in Portland, Oregon.)

Zack Goytowski, for his part, has been navigating his newfound engagement to Bliss Poureetezadi after calling off his relationship with costar Irina Solomonova. After returning home from Mexico post-split, Zack reunited with Bliss and popped the question after a couple of in-person dates.

“I would say I made a mistake with not picking Bliss [in the first place], and I think that was the real mistake,” the criminal defense attorney revealed to Us ahead of the Love Is Blind season 4 premiere. “I knew that when I ended it [with Irina] and was kind of dealing with that. I don’t know how much you could see of the turmoil that I was going through, but when I did end it, then my very first thing was I wanted to go and tell [producers] to bring [Bliss] back and that I had made the wrong choice, but I knew I had to live with the decision.”

The fourth season of the Netflix hit also saw Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown get engaged after their own pod love stories.

Scroll below to see where each Love Is Blind couple stands before they say “I do” or “I don’t” in the finale: