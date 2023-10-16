‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 5 of Love Is Blind only resulted in one love story … at least on the screen.

Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson were the only pair to wed on the fifth installment of the Netflix series, despite accusations that Lydia only went on the show to get back with fellow contestant Uche Okoroha.

“I feel like that’s such a nuanced thing,” Milton told Us Weekly about the speculation in September 2023 after the first drop of episodes started streaming. “Truthfully, I have my opinions, but I feel if you really want to know that answer, that would probably be a better [question] for Netflix.”

The duo were able to put the drama behind them and grow stronger.

“I think [what] it really just comes down to is our values were the same,” Milton said. “We had the same morals, we wanted the same things out of life. From day one, it just kind of felt like a hit, just felt like a match. So, we just wanted to really pursue that and see where it could take us.”

While the other duos called it quits, it was revealed at the reunion in October 2023 that several stars have since found love. Scroll through for an update on the cast: