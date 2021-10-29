Bravo launched an investigation after Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams accused costar Ramona Singer of making a racially insensitive remark, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Eboni filed a complaint over an alleged racial comment Ramona made [toward] Eboni weeks before the [season 13] reunion was supposed to take place,” the insider says. “It was filed internally through human resources.”

The source adds that a crew member from the Bravo reality show previously filed a complaint against Singer, 64, in December 2020. “An investigation was conducted for both complaints,” the insider tells Us. “For the first one filed by the crew member, the findings were corroborated. [For] the second one filed by Eboni, the findings were not corroborated.”

Williams, 38, was not pleased with the outcome but respected the process. “Eboni was dissatisfied with the results and felt it was unfortunate, but there’s nothing she can do further,” the source shares. “She was, however, satisfied with the thorough investigation since she’s been placed in that position through her law work in the past and knows what goes into investigating alleged claims.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Singer claims that Williams’ allegations “were found to be untrue.”

The season 13 reunion never taped as a result of the investigation. The network announced in September that filming for the special would not take place.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement to Us at the time. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

The season 13 cast included Williams, Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney. As for where they stand heading into season 14, the insider tells Us, “The cast is still on standby for the next season. At this rate, they’re not expecting to hear what’s going on in terms of filming until early next year.”

Singer divulged in April that she and Williams — who became a Housewife during season 13 — hit it off. “She has a very strong personality. There’s a lot of similarities between us. We both are self-made, we both put ourselves through college. We both speak our mind,” she told Us at the time. “I meshed with her immediately. She and I were both surprised how well we just clicked together.”

The Life on the Ramona Coaster author noted that the attorney could be “a little tough” but insisted she could take it. Singer also said that adding diversity to the show was necessary, explaining, “New York is a melting pot. I think it was the perfect time to bring her in.”

Williams recognized their commonalities too, but that did not stop her from confronting Singer when she referred to some of her employees as “the help.”

“Ramona is very good at evading,” the television host told Us in May. “She’s a professional runner, and she really tried to shut that conversation down. But what she saw when I kind of forced her hand … is it was not in the spirit or intention of canceling her, or making her look or even feel bad. It really was from this place of, ‘I want to express how I’m feeling and give you an opportunity to consider that moving forward,’ and she did. … Even at this stage in her life, she’s so successful and has so much notoriety and money, [but] she’s actually not beyond self-improvement.”

Us has reached out to Singer and Bravo for comment.