Eboni K. Williams has an apple and she’s not afraid to use it! The Real Housewives of New York City newcomer is calling out OG Ramona Singer in the trailer for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo hit.

The network released the teaser for the season on Tuesday, March 23.

After Luann de Lesseps declares that she “likes” Eboni, 37, Ramona, 64, is overheard calling the house staff “the help.”

“The ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me,” the attorney, who is the first Black New York Housewife, tells her costar.

Ramona responds, “Here’s to hospitality assistance.”

Later on in the teaser, Eboni accuses Ramona of “gaslighting” her.

Eboni is also at odds with Luann, 55, after the producer says she has “more education” than her castmates.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” songstress fires back, “Don’t come into my house and tell me I don’t have an education.”

Sonja Morgan has her own issues with Luann in the teaser, accusing her friend of spending too much time with boyfriend Garth Wakeford.

“Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” Sonja, 57, says.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer is under fire for her drinking (again).

“I just feel like, checked the f—k out,” Sonja admits after she’s shown punching through glass and being held back.

Leah McSweeney, who joined the cast of RHONY during season 12, wraps up the trailer by calling the women the “biggest hoes ever.”

The 38-year-old screams, ”You’re a f–king hoe, you’re a hoe, you’re a hoe, you’re a hoe!”

Former RHONY star Heather Thomson and newcomer Bershan Shaw also appear in the teaser, confirming their recurring roles on the season.

“I’m thankful to be a part of the Bravo team and I’m thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings,” Bershan told E! News on March 2, five months after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that she was filming scenes for season 13. “I am a warrior for all people and so are the ladies.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo Tuesday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET.