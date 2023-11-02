Ramona Singer won’t be going to BravoCon after she made headlines for using the N-word in a text — and fans may not see her for a while.

“She’s very upset by all of this. She’s been distraught,” an insider close to the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 66, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She will lay low right now.”

Singer was dropped from the BravoCon lineup earlier this week after Page Six published a screenshot of a text in which the reality star used an abbreviated version of the N-word. She had been texting the outlet’s reporter about a Vanity Fair exposé that revisited a previous Bravo investigation into controversial remarks Singer allegedly made in front of former costar Eboni K. Williams.

“Bravo execs didn’t say she couldn’t come. She had a conversation with them about attending and she said she was not up for it and was too distraught,” the insider claims to Us. “It was a mutual agreement that it wasn’t the right time. But ultimately, she made the choice that she didn’t want to go, and Bravo thought it was a good idea given everything going on.”

A source close to the network, however, tells Us that Bravo pulled the plug on Singer’s trip to Las Vegas. “Ramona was told she is not coming to BravoCon,” the second source says. “It was not her choice to not attend.”

Related: Everything You Need to Know About BravoCon 2023 Santiago Felipe/Getty Images BravoCon is back for another year full of reality TV fun — and this year, the convention is headed to the West Coast. Formerly held in New York City, the annual fan event will take place this fall in Las Vegas. Bravoholics will be able to get up close and personal with […]

Singer, who was an original cast member of RHONY for the show’s first 13 seasons, is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alongside fellow RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman. She previously starred in season 1 of UGT, which premiered in 2021. De Lesseps, Bensimon, Medley, Morgan and Taekman are all still set to attend the three-day fan convention.

The first source tells Us that Singer was “in a good place” when she wrapped up her Housewives run in 2021. “She did the show but didn’t like being famous,” the insider adds. “It took her many years to get used to that. She likes not being in the spotlight and she’s in a happy relationship with someone. Her daughter, [Avery], is getting older and Ramona has a nice life.”

The source — who confirms that Singer was also fired from her real estate job at Douglas Elliman — insists to Us that the Bravolebrity’s remarks “were not directed at anyone” in particular.

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

“She is not a racist,” the insider continues. “Ramona and Eboni had their ups and downs, but she never wanted problems or issues with her. She always thought she was very bright and pretty and always wished her well. And she thought everything was OK between them.”

According to Vanity Fair’s report, Williams, 40, requested meetings with NBCUniversal after hearing that RHONY crew members had reported Singer to human resources in 2021 after she allegedly used the N-word in front of a producer. “What I recognized even in the midst of my own trauma is I still had the most power of any Black person involved in this thing,” Williams told the outlet. “These are just young Black women trying to go to f–king work.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Singer, meanwhile, told the magazine that she “never” used the N-word in conversation with a Black member of the show’s production staff.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson