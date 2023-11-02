Ramona Singer won’t be going to BravoCon after she made headlines for using the N-word in a text — and fans may not see her for a while.
“She’s very upset by all of this. She’s been distraught,” an insider close to the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 66, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She will lay low right now.”
Singer was dropped from the BravoCon lineup earlier this week after Page Six published a screenshot of a text in which the reality star used an abbreviated version of the N-word. She had been texting the outlet’s reporter about a Vanity Fair exposé that revisited a previous Bravo investigation into controversial remarks Singer allegedly made in front of former costar Eboni K. Williams.
“Bravo execs didn’t say she couldn’t come. She had a conversation with them about attending and she said she was not up for it and was too distraught,” the insider claims to Us. “It was a mutual agreement that it wasn’t the right time. But ultimately, she made the choice that she didn’t want to go, and Bravo thought it was a good idea given everything going on.”
A source close to the network, however, tells Us that Bravo pulled the plug on Singer’s trip to Las Vegas. “Ramona was told she is not coming to BravoCon,” the second source says. “It was not her choice to not attend.”
Singer, who was an original cast member of RHONY for the show’s first 13 seasons, is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alongside fellow RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman. She previously starred in season 1 of UGT, which premiered in 2021. De Lesseps, Bensimon, Medley, Morgan and Taekman are all still set to attend the three-day fan convention.
The first source tells Us that Singer was “in a good place” when she wrapped up her Housewives run in 2021. “She did the show but didn’t like being famous,” the insider adds. “It took her many years to get used to that. She likes not being in the spotlight and she’s in a happy relationship with someone. Her daughter, [Avery], is getting older and Ramona has a nice life.”
The source — who confirms that Singer was also fired from her real estate job at Douglas Elliman — insists to Us that the Bravolebrity’s remarks “were not directed at anyone” in particular.
“She is not a racist,” the insider continues. “Ramona and Eboni had their ups and downs, but she never wanted problems or issues with her. She always thought she was very bright and pretty and always wished her well. And she thought everything was OK between them.”
According to Vanity Fair’s report, Williams, 40, requested meetings with NBCUniversal after hearing that RHONY crew members had reported Singer to human resources in 2021 after she allegedly used the N-word in front of a producer. “What I recognized even in the midst of my own trauma is I still had the most power of any Black person involved in this thing,” Williams told the outlet. “These are just young Black women trying to go to f–king work.”
Singer, meanwhile, told the magazine that she “never” used the N-word in conversation with a Black member of the show’s production staff.
With reporting by Andrea Simpson