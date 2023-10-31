The Real Housewives of New York City alum Eboni K. Williams has no plans to return to Bravo — but she also has no interest in joining Bethenny Frankel’s proposed reality TV union.

“F–k Bethenny Frankel,” Williams, 40, told Vanity Fair when asked whether she’s interested in teaming up with Frankel, 52. “You think I’m going to let some white girl speak for me with my experience with a multibillion-dollar corporation?”

Williams and Frankel both participated in an exposé published by the outlet on Monday, October 30. Along with fellow RHONY alum Leah McSweeney, the duo detailed their alleged experiences at Bravo over the years. Williams starred on season 13 in 2021, while Frankel appeared off and on from 2008 to 2019.

“I was a prostitute at the highest rate possible and was aware that there was a transaction that was happening and that I was going to benefit from it,” Frankel claimed.

McSweeney, meanwhile, noted that she relapsed from her sobriety while filming season 12 of RHONY, which aired in 2020. In March, she filed an employment discrimination complaint against Bravo, Shed Media and Warner Bros. Discovery, citing a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Two months later, an attorney for all respondents denied McSweeney’s claims and said accommodations were made for her disabilities.

When asked why she continued to stay on RHONY despite her difficulties, McSweeney, 41, replied, “Money and clout.”

Williams echoed that sentiment, stating that starring on the network is “a promotional machine unlike anything” else.

In October 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Williams accused then-costar Ramona Singer of making a racially insensitive remark during filming. “Eboni filed a complaint over an alleged racial comment Ramona made [toward] Eboni weeks before the [season 13] reunion was supposed to take place,” an insider said at the time. “It was filed internally through human resources.”

The source added that a RHONY crew member previously filed a complaint against Singer, 64, in December 2020. “An investigation was conducted for both complaints,” the insider continued. “For the first one filed by the crew member, the findings were corroborated. [For] the second one filed by Eboni, the findings were not corroborated.”

According to Vanity Fair, RHONY crew members reported Singer to HR after she said the N-word in front of producer Darian Edmondson. Williams claimed that she was told an investigation into Singer’s other alleged comments about whether the show needed Black cast members was “inconclusive.” NBCUniversal, meanwhile, declined to comment.