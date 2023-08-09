Jeff Lewis is reigniting Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade relationship rumors, and he’s “pissed” that he doesn’t know the truth.

Lewis, 53, addressed the ongoing speculation about Richards’ relationship status while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, August 8.

“Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic,” the Bravo alum shared.

Host Andy Cohen was visibly flustered at Lewis’ honesty, covering his face with his cue cards following the comment. However, fellow guest, comedian Heather McDonald, added fuel to the fire.

“One of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism,” McDonald, 53, joked. “Your ring falls off because you’re so thin, and then your ring slips into someone else.”

While Richards, 54, and Wade, 28, have denied dating rumors, McDonald went on to say that she “hopes” they’re actually together.

“I definitely think she maybe is not in love or sexual, but I think she was infatuated with Morgan,” the podcast host added, noting that she’s a huge fan of “a late-in-life lesbian.”

Romance rumors between Richards and Wade first started swirling after news broke in July that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Maurico Umansky, were separated. The duo — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — were quick to shut down “claims regarding us divorcing,” calling them “untrue.” However, the pair noted that they’ve “had a rough year” together.

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the Instagram statement read. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Despite their past difficulties, Richards and Umansky are “building back up their foundation,” a source told Us Weekly in July. The couple “really want to find a way to make it work,” the insider added.

Richards — who has yet to respond to Lewis’ remarks — has continued to hang out with Wade on various occasions. In addition to supporting her at Lollapalooza over the weekend, Richards confirmed she would be playing the love interest in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video, which is set to release on Friday, August 11.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared via Instagram on August 4, Richards revealed that she had reached out to Wade after listening to her music. They’ve since become friends.

“I just didn’t expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” Wade said of their friendship, explaining why she cast Richards in the video. “We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit.”