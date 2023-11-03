Jeff Lewis isn’t holding back when it comes to his feelings about Jenni Pulos going to BravoCon 2023.

“[Her attendance] is Bravo’s version of [the] Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Lewis, 53, said while sitting beside Andy Cohen during the “Ask Andy” BravoCon panel on Friday, November 3, confirming that Pulos, 50, was in attendance this weekend.

Even though they both made the trip to Las Vegas for the three-day fan convention, Lewis made it very clear that there will be no reconciliation with Pulos.

“It’s not going to happen,” he declared when asked about the duo possibly making up.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2018 that the duo had parted ways as business partners after 20 years of friendship.

“Jenni and I did have a fight, which then resulted in a rift,” Lewis confirmed during his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, at the time. “She said that she had given up her acting career to work for me and that really hurt my feelings, because I felt like I have done nothing but accommodate her for her auditions and meetings and all of that.”

Months later, fans watched their fight unfold when the season 11 finale of Flipping Out aired that November.

“This is what I’m not going to buy into. I’m not going to buy into somehow you could have developed a career as an actress, but this job is holding you back,” Lewis said on the show after Pulos claimed she turned down roles in favor of flipping houses. “I’m not subscribing to any of that.”

Initially, Lewis admitted that he “missed” Pulos during an October 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Years later, however, he appeared to change his tune.

Lewis claimed that Pulos “changed” who she was when the cameras were rolling after she and ex-husband Chris Elwood split in 2008.

“I would say this to her face, I do believe that over the years she changed — in the sense of, not who she was off the cameras, but who she was on the cameras,” he said on Jeff Lewis Live in 2020. “Jenni was funny, she was sarcastic, she was edgy, she was dark. And then what happened was, around season 2 or season 3, when her husband left her, and it was devastating, there was an outpour, a huge outpour of condolences.”

He went on to say it was “almost like she became, kind of, a victim on camera.” From that point on, Lewis claimed she was “more edited and more self-aware on camera.”

Lewis offered an update on his relationship with Pulos on WWHL in February 2021.

“I reached out to her about a year ago and did not hear back,” he recalled at the time. “I also ran into her — we were at the same restaurant, but we did not talk to each other. I had tried to send her both drinks and dessert, both of which were refused. … I got my answer there.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon