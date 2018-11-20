If he could turn back time. Hours before the season finale of Flipping Out aired on Bravo, Jeff Lewis admitted that his heated argument with Jenni Pulos — which he called “uncomfortable” to watch — was not worth losing two decades of friendship over.

“I have looked at this episode and I have had a lot of time to think about it and I wish I would have handled it differently,” Lewis, 48, said on Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, November 20. “I probably should have not called her out in front of other people because that really embarrassed her. … It wasn’t worth losing a friendship over. So I have deep regrets about that.”

In a teaser for the season 11 finale of Flipping Out, Lewis and Pulos argue after she accuses him of not supporting her acting career.

“This is what I’m not going to buy into. I’m not going to buy into somehow you could have developed a career as an actress, but this job is holding you back,” the house flipper quipped in the clip. “I’m not subscribing to any of that.”

In a second trailer for the finale, Pulos breaks down in the car with Lewis.

“There are people who live on f—king earth, and there are people who live on other planets!” Lewis yells as she wipes away tears.

Back in September, Us confirmed the Bravo duo parted ways as business partners. Later that month, Lewis made headlines after he claimed Pulos filed an abuse claim against him.

“Jenni and I did have a fight, which then resulted in a rift,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show at the time. “She said that she had given up her acting career to work for me and that really hurt my feelings, because I felt like I have done nothing but accommodate her for her auditions and meetings and all of that.”

Last month, Lewis admitted he misses Pulos. “But I’ve been watching this show and I already miss her. I will tell you that. I already miss her,” he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on October 1. “But it’s just … when someone crosses the line, it’s kind of hard to get over.”

Pulos, for her part, said she was “heartbroken” over the drama on WWHL in November.

“I never filed a claim, I really worked for him, we were really friends,” she told Cohen. “You know, heartbroken about how it’s all transpired, but I wish him the best and I always have.”

The season 11 finale of Flipping Out airs on Bravo Tuesday, November 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!