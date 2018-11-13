Jenni Pulos has shared her side of the story regarding her rift with Jeff Lewis — and she did so in the most classy way possible.

The Flipping Out alum, 45, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, November 12, when host Andy Cohen showed a clip from Lewis’ appearance on the late-night show in October. “I’m a very, very forgiving guy and I never say ‘never,’” Lewis, 48, responded when asked if he envisioned the former costars becoming friends again. “But when someone reports you for abuse to your bosses, that’s kind of something that’s kind of hard to get over.”

But that’s not exactly how it went down, according to Pulos. “I never filed a claim, I really worked for him, we were really friends,” she explained. “You know, heartbroken about how it’s all transpired, but I wish him the best and I always have.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September that the former colleagues and close pals had gone their separate ways, personally and professionally. A few days later and ahead of the season 11 premiere, the interior designer posted a since-deleted promo shot with a red X placed over Pulos’ face.

Lewis explained that the feud stemmed from him offering Pulos “some unsolicited career advice” which quickly escalated. “She said that she had given up her acting career to work for me, and that really hurt my feelings, because I felt like I have done nothing but accommodate her for her auditions and meetings and all of that,” he explained during an episode of Jeff Lewis Live. “[Jenni] doubled down and allegedly I was reported for wrongfully terminating her off her own show. And there were also allegations of a hostile work environment, so somebody’s talking to an attorney, which scares me.”

“My showrunner had to go frame by frame to confirm that there was no abuse,” the Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis star continued, before adding: “I have been cleared of all abuse, victimization charges.”

Lewis confirmed to Us Weekly in October that his contract with Bravo had ended — but he hinted we may not have seen the last of the hit show. “They just haven’t picked [the show] up yet and coincidentally my contract has expired,” he told Us at the time. “The show has not been officially cancelled … yet.”

Flipping Out airs on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.