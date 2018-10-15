Is Flipping Out coming to an end? Jeff Lewis is fueling speculation that his house flipping series is coming to an end after season 11.

“I guess there’s no going away party @bravotv ?” the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, October 15, alongside a photo of himself frowning to his Bravo cast pic. The photo is also surrounded by negative phrases, including “Your 15-minutes are up!” “Better luck with Radio,” “So difficult,” “#MeToo” and “Contract EXPIRED!”

Lewis confirms to Us Weekly that his contract with the network has ended.

“They just haven’t picked it up yet and coincidentally my contract has expired,” he tells Us on Monday. “The show has not been officially cancelled … yet.”

Lewis made headlines last month after he claimed his costar and friend Jenni Pulos had filed an abuse claim against him.

“Jenni and I did have a fight, which then resulted in a rift,” he explained on Jeff Lewis Live on September 7. “She said that she had given up her acting career to work for me and that really hurt my feelings, because I felt like I have done nothing but accommodate her for her auditions and meetings and all of that.”

He added: “And there were also allegations of a hostile work environment, so somebody’s talking to an attorney, which scares me.”

Despite claiming he has been “cleared of all abuse victimization charges,” Lewis shared a since-deleted photo of himself, his partner Gage Edwards and Pulos on Instagram on ahead of the season 11 premiere and crossed out her face using a red X.

Most recently, Lewis addressed the feud during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’ve been watching this show and I already miss her,” he admitted. “I will tell you that. I already miss her. But it’s just … when someone crosses the line, it’s kind of hard to get over.”

Flipping Out airs on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

