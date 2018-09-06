Flipping directions. Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos have parted ways as business partners, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Lewis, 48, and Pulos, 45, have been friends years, but cameras first started documenting their relationship in 2007 when Flipping Out premiered on Bravo. Pulos is the house flipper’s executive assistant on the series. She is also an producer on the show and its short-lived spinoff, Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis.

The working duo have had their ups and downs over their years, including Lewis suing Pulos in 2012 after he learned her planned memoir was titled Hang in There, Baby — What One of the World’s Most Difficult Bosses Taught Me About Life, Work and Love. At the time, Lewis claimed she breached their confidentiality agreement.

Lewis told Andy Cohen that the lawsuit was a “last resort” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in December 2012.

“Any opportunities outside of my show and outside of my office, I support that. But I can’t have her hurting me in the process,” Lewis explained at the time. “I love Jenni dearly. We have undeniable chemistry. I think we were married in a past life. I think we were brother and sister in a past life. It is such a strong bond that even this, I don’t think, can break us.”

The lawsuit was eventually dropped. Pulos’ book was released in 2014 and retitled to Grin and Bear It: How to Be Happy No Matter What Reality Throws Your Way.

Lewis and Pulos made up and according to the latter’s 2017 appearance on WWHL, had “never been closer.” Lewis even asked Pulos to be the godmother of his daughter, Monroe, whom he shares with partner Gage Edwards, during the season 10 finale of Flipping Out.

Fans got their first glimpse of the drama in the season 11 trailer of Flipping Out, which dropped in July.

“I’m going to f—king lose it,” Lewis yells at Pulos in the clip. “So you’re either going to help me, or you’re going to get out. If I miss this flight Jenni… I’m blaming it all the f—k on you.”

Flipping Out returns to Bravo on Tuesday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

