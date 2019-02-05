Flipping Out already? Jeff Lewis expressed his discontent with ex-boyfriend Gage Edward less than one week after he announced their split — and for an understandable reason.

“We’ve been getting along pretty well until I found out that he went out on a date on Saturday night,” the Bravo star, 48, explained on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday, February 5. “So that, number one, is a big f–king misstep.”

Lewis added that the date between Edward, 33, and the other man took place at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, a hot spot that is known for celebrity outings. The reality star noted that he believes Edward knew they’d be spotted.

“I asked him — he started therapy on Wednesday — and I asked him, ‘Well, what does your therapist think about your date?’ And the therapist said that it is good for him to information gather,” Lewis said. “What I wonder is if he was honest with the therapist and explained the history with this person because I know who this person is.”

As for who the man is, and how they met, Lewis explained: “I have been doing some information gathering on my own. Again, I know who this person is. I will not say his name, but I think just for today we’re gonna call him ‘Home-wrecker.’”

Lewis doesn’t believe this is just the beginning either. ”’Home-wrecker,’ I think, has been in his ear for quite some time. I think ‘Home-wrecker’ has exploited a very vulnerable situation. I think this started as a gym buddy friend, and I think this person has had his sights on him, Gage, for quite some time,” the real estate professional speculated. “I think he was very aware of what was happening. I don’t think he’s concerned about breaking up a family or jeopardizing Gage’s career or financial situation. I don’t think he’s concerned about that at all. And I doubt this person’s intentions. So we’ll just leave it at that.”

Despite being “in pain” after finding out that Edward was quick to move on, Lewis opted to try and explore his options as well.

“Because I was in my bad space on Sunday, I decided, ‘Well, maybe it’s time to start dating.’ So I started dabbling in the online dating world,” he said. “I met someone who was kind of interesting. We started talking, we exchanged pictures and we started texting fast and furiously. And that went on throughout the day. And we have a lot in common, seems like a busy guy, professional.”

Though Lewis’ new suitor seemed like a good fit, the two decided not to meet up, noting that the man wasn’t interested in the fact that he shares 2-year-old daughter, Monroe, with Edward.

The California native announced on January 31 that he and Edward had split the previous night and that his now-ex-boyfriend of more than eight years had moved out of their family’s home.

