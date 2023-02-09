Brilliant Bucket Hats! Celebrities have been showing off their best headgear in the fuzziest way possible.

While bucket hats originally debuted in the early 1900s, the furry version of the look first made its appearance in the late 90’s. Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay wore a fluffy top hat in 1996 for their hit music video “Virtual Insanity,” and Pamela Anderson also took part in the fad at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Marc Jacobs then designed a Autumn/Winter collection featuring oversized faux-fur hats, and Rihanna revived the trend again in 2020 with a lime green frizzy number — and the rest is history

Other stars including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and more have all slayed in textured caps as well. Kylie Jenner showed off a show-stopping look in December 2022 when the brunette beauty shared a stellar photo via Instagram. The reality star donned a luxurious Alaïa leather jacket-dress complete with faux fur lining at the collar and cuffs. To spice up the look even more, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added a black fleecey hat. The Kylie Cosmetics founder kept the rest of her look classy with sheer tights, cool shades and knee-high leather boots while vacationing in Aspen.

While on that same vacation, Kendall Jenner also stunted the fabulous fad. She rocked a burnt orange hat that even featured a cowgirl style. The faux-fur piece’s brims created a cowgirl silhouette on The Kardashians star. She paired the colorful hat with a forest green puffer jacket and blue jeans. For glam, the runway model sported a fresh face and glossy lips.

That same month, Megan Fox proved that the woolly trend doesn’t only have to be worn in the snow! The Tennessee native posted a handful of sultry selfies in a hot-pink bucket hat. The Jennifer’s Body star posed in a car wearing a funky patterned tank top finished with a plunging neckline. To complete the look, Fox donned a matte face with rosy lips and smokey eyeshadow.

Emily Ratajkowski had Us swooning over her glamorous outfit in November 2021 when she styled an oversized hat with a fashionable coat. In the carousel of photos, the Gone Girl actress posed throughout London in the burnt-orange hat. She paired it with a shiny puffer that tied at her waist, black leggings and snakeskin boots. She stunned the city with a neutral eyeshadow shade and rosy cheeks.

We’re taking a look back at celebrities styling fuzzy bucket hats. Keep scrolling to see these stars and more!