Since its inception in 1984, the annual MTV Video Music Awards has boasted some of the wildest red carpets in Hollywood — and we’re celebrating them all! After all, when the folks who make their living creating fabulous stage shows and over-the-top videos get together, you have to expect some d-r-a-m-a. Think nearly nude everything, outfits made of plastic, matching couples in denim and painted-on frocks that make you wonder how many people were involved in the getting-dressed process. Take a look back at the boldest styles of all time, including those worn by Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and more. Who will we add to the list after the 2018 VMAs tonight? Your guess is as good as ours!