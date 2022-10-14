Emily Ratajkowski is a catwalk star! The supermodel has graced dozens of runways, making each strut look easier than the one before.

The Gone Girl star’s modeling career began when she was just 14 years old after she was signed by Ford Models. From there, she starred in campaigns for Kohls and Nordstrom.

She opened up about her fashion career in a May 2022 interview with Grazia, saying she was “intimidated” by the industry. “When I started modeling full-time, I felt intimidated by fashion,” she told the publication. “I felt there were so many rules. But as I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’ Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before. Pulling from that.”

The My Body author made her runway debut in Marc Jacob’s spring/summer 2015 preview. The U.K. native looked as comfortable as ever as she unveiled her bouncy walk in a sailor suit, which was styled with blue eyeshadow and a wet hair look.

“The show itself was such a happening,” Ratajkowski said at the time, per Vogue. “I think the energy that people felt in the audience once the show started — we were feeling that from the second we got to do a rehearsal.”

She has since walked for Miu Miu, Versace, Michael Kors, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty and more. Ratajkowski’s participation in the September 2021 Savage presentation was a monumental one as it marked her return to the catwalk following the birth of her son. (The actress welcomed her baby boy — named Sylvester Apollo — in March 2021 with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, split in September 2022.)

Afterward, the Welcome Home actress kept busy with gigs. In September 2022, she dazzled onlookers at the first-ever Vogue World runway show, which also featured Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk.

