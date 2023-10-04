Emily Ratajkowski has an endless amount of sheer dresses in her closet.

Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from flaunting her figure — whether it’s posing for a nude photoshoot or strutting through streets in a see-through dress, which she does on a regular basis.

One of her most eye-catching ensembles came at the W Magazine 50th Anniversary party in October 2022. For the soirée, she slayed in a navy blue Tory Burch net dress finished with rhinestone details over a pastel pink bralette and thong. She paired the long sleeve ensemble with black open-toe heels, a matching leather clutch and mermaid waves in her hair.

A year later, the model stunned in a completely see-through midi dress while walking in Manhattan. She paired the sleeveless getup with black pumps, a matching bag and black lingerie underneath. Her auburn locks were parted down the middle and worn down as she showed off her toned abs.

Keep scrolling to see every time Ratajkowski rocked a sheer dress.