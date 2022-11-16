All hail Emily Ratajkowski! The model turned heads in a “naked” dress at the Swarovski holiday party in New York City on Monday, November 14.

All eyes were on the Gone Girl star, 31, as she stepped onto the red carpet in the black Aya Muse design. The sultry gown featured an open back, a halter neckline and a sheer bodice that exposed her chest and abs. The skirt of the look was opaque and finished with a side slit. Ratajkowski paired the piece with classic black sandal heels and a glossy handbag. She accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace and had her hair styled in shaggy loose waves.

When it comes to her personal style, the My Body author loves to keep her wardrobe sexy and simple. She often rocks frocks with loose-fitting silhouettes that drape her curves. In addition to slip dresses, Ratajkowski is a fan of oversized blazers, baggy jeans and slouchy trousers. She doesn’t shy away from micro miniskirts, trendy sneakers and over-the-knee boots.

Speaking about her fashion choices, the We Are Your Friends actress told Vogue France in 2019 that her aesthetic “is a little retro.” She added: “I’m very into Princess Diana right now — so, a little 1980s, some menswear mixed in with a little biker short, or something really feminine.”

Ratajkowski’s Monday night out came amid her new fling with Pete Davidson. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Inamorata founder and the comedian, 28, are romantically involved. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told Us, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Even before their recent connection, Ratajkowski was a fan of Davidson. In November 2021, she praised the Meet Cute actor during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she said, adding: “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

Their budding relationship follows Ratajkowski’s divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two split in September after nearly four years of marriage amid speculation that the producer had been cheating. He has not yet addressed the accusations. The former couple share son Sylvester, 20 months.

Davidson, for his part, split from Kim Kardashian in August. The exes dated for nine months.