Emily Ratajkowski wears her heart on her neck.

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 23, to show off a necklace with her 2-year-old son Sylvester’s face on it.

The sweet jewelry features a gold chain with a photo of Sylvester enclosed in a circular pendant that is lined with diamonds. Ratajkowski layered the accessory with other gold necklaces, including a chain that spells out her baby boy’s moniker as well as an astrology-themed gem.

Ratajkowski shares Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She announced her little one’s arrival in March 2021, three years after tying the knot with Bear-McClard, 36, at a New York City courthouse. (Ratajkowski revealed her pregnancy in an October 2020 digital Vogue cover, revealing in the accompanying story, “[Pregnancy is] something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be.” She also shared a video that showcased her bump.)

Shortly after Sylvester’s birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Ratajkowski is “fully embracing motherhood and is enjoying every precious moment with her baby boy.”

A little over a year into being new parents, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022.

Ratajkowski opened up about her decision to end her marriage during an episode of the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast in March.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said of her relationship. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.”

Before the pair ultimately called it quits, Ratajkowski revealed she “tried everything else” to fix her mental health.

“I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me,” she recalled. “I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”

Following her split from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to Brad Pitt before sparking a romance with Pete Davidson in November 2022. One month later, however, Us confirmed that the two had broken up.

She’s since had flings with Jack Greer, Eric Andre and, most recently, Harry Styles. Ratajkowski and Styles, 29, were spotted packing on the PDA in Tokyo in March.

As she continues to live her best single life, Ratajkowski’s main priority is her son. “Number one is Sly, and that’s that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2022. “[Motherhood] made me reevaluate what’s important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?”