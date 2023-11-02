Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up for Fall in a Fuzzy Grey Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski is perfectly prepped for the cold weather hitting NYC.

The model and actress was spotted out in the Big Apple on Wednesday, November 1, bundled up in an ankle-length fuzzy grey coat. She wrapped her arms around herself for extra warmth, sweatpants peeking out from beneath her outerwear. She also wore Prada sunglasses, neon Loewe sneakers and wired earbuds.

Many closets have puffers and peacoats hanging at the ready, but a long, fuzzy coat like Ratajkowski’s is looking like our must-own pick of the season. Warm, cozy, elegant, elevated — we need one for ourselves, ASAP!

Get the Sugar Poison Faux-Fur Long Winter Coat for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sugar Poison coat is very similar to Ratajkowski’s, from its pillowy collar to its long length. Can you believe it’s only $80? We’d imagine a piece like this to cost $200+, so finding it with an affordable price on Amazon Prime — with hundreds of reviews — feels like finding hidden treasure!

There are a couple of similar shades to EmRata’s coat in the color selection, plus other popular hues like brown and apricot. Want to see other grey options? You can shop our other finds below!

Get the Sugar Poison Faux-Fur Long Winter Coat for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more fuzzy grey coats we love:

The Drop Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat $140.00 See it!

Danedvi Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Collar Midi Coat $66.00 See it!

Not your style? Shop more fur and faux-fur coats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: