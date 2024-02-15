Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was just spotted braving the cold Canadian air in style at the Winter Training Camp for the 2025 Invictus Games wearing a statement-making maxi puffer coat from Calvin Klein.

Per usual, Markle made stepping out in freezing temperatures somehow look ultra-chic — and you can too! No stranger to wearing neutral ensembles, Markle selected a stylish cream maxi hooded puffer coat to pair with a white sweater and jeans, a fabulous hat and winter boots. Seeing how cozy and classy she made the outerwear look, we immediately had inspiration for our next (and hopefully final!) winter purchase of the season.

Unsurprisingly, her exact coat has already sold out. But thanks to Walmart, we found the Mrat Hooded Maxi Puffer Coat, which we think will keep Us just as warm and stylish as Markle.

If you live somewhere as cold as Canada, this is a worthy investment, as it’s truly suitable for freezing temperatures. The coat’s maxi length will keep cold air out from head-to-toe, while the puffer fabric will pack on the warmth. It also includes a hood, which is crucial for keeping your head and neck safe from cold air. Other notable features of the coat include pockets for hand warmth, snap-button openings on the bottom of each side of the coat for letting air in and a handy zip-front closure.

Beyond the functionality of the jacket, it’s also just incredibly stylish. Snag in the cream color the way Markle did if you love quiet luxury — or shop it in a shade you’re more drawn to such as black, olive or red.

Markle’s original jacket was over $100 (a reasonable price for such an iconic fashionista), but this option can be picked up for just $57 at Walmart — an even better deal. Shop more similar styles below, and ride out the rest of the coldest months in the chicest way possible!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite puffer jackets below:

