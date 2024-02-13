Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tired of walking outside in a light jacket and freezing because you don’t have a big, comfy coat? Want to get a “buy it once” type of parka and be finished with the entire shopping process? You might be surprised to learn that tons of high end brands are actually putting some of their best wares on sale right now. That means you could get a beautiful coat or parka for hundreds off right now – no catch!

Brands like Woolrich, The North Face, and Mackage are putting some of their best-selling coats up for sale for hundreds to thousands off. If you’re ready to finally invest in a new winter coat so you don’t have to freeze every time you go outside, now’s a great time to grab that credit card and get to shopping.

First, check out this gorgeous Arctic Parka Premium from The North Face. Previously $500, it’s now $350 and comes in three different colors. This longline coat has maximum coverage, dual-entry handwarmer pockets, and an internal strap so you can carry it easily. It’s also filled with 600-fill recycled down, and is made from breathable, waterproof DryVent fabric.

You can’t miss this Woolrich Aliquippa Long Down Jacket, either. It comes in four different colors, and plenty of sizes. It’s another long down jacket, and this one was previously $1,035 – now it’s just $619. A worthy investment if we do say so ourselves. It’s filled with 90/10 duck down, is water-repellent and wind-resistant, and made from glossy nylon. You’re going to get what you pay for here.

Meanwhile, head over to Mackage to save big on the Adali Down Coat with Natural Fur Signature Mackage Collar. Previously $1,190, it’s now just $714. This gorgeous recycled down coat features the signature Mackage collar with an inner bib with rib collar, hidden hood toggle, 800 fill of traceable duck down, a windproof shell, and much more.

Now’s the time to seek out your favorite winter coat brands and snap up these absolutely excellent deals. There are more on the way, it seems, especially as the weather heats up and brands start putting their back stock on sale. You could save hundreds more dollars on some of the biggest coat brands available, and keep them on hand for next year – or wear them if it’s still super cold where you are. We aren’t out of the winter woods yet, after all.

