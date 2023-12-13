Fight the Frost With This Chic and Sleek Long Puffer Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In some areas, winter can be downright brutal. You never know just how cold it’s going to get at any given time, though checking out the weather on TV can be a good place to start. Sometimes you just don’t know how cold you’re going to be until you walk outside and nearly freeze to death. You need a good, reliable winter coat in your arsenal to make sure you’re covered when you’ve got ridiculously chilly temperatures to deal with.

One of the most effective coats or jackets you can buy to bundle up in before going outside is the beloved puffer coat. It’s thick, plush, and malleable enough for you to sit in seats comfortably and squeeze into your friends’ cars without feeling like a balloon animal. They’re usually filled with soft down or other warm materials, and these bad boys can keep you warmer than a lizard sunning itself on a patio.

With that in mind, we scouted out the perfect long puffer coat that can envelop you in serious warmth — and it’s up for grabs at Walmart right now.

Get the Tahari Nellie Long Coat with Faux Fur Trim for just $170 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Tahari Nellie Long Coat with Faux Fur Trim is a puffer coat that runs along your entire body, so no matter how cold it is, your chest, midsection, and your legs get to share a bit of warmth. Plus, its hood comes with detachable fur trim to add that extra bit of pizzazz. You’ll love the coat’s long, sleek silhouette that wraps you up and keeps you toasty, no matter the weather.

The coat comes sporting horizontal quilted details and it’s filled with vegan wellon polyfill to ensure heat stays trapped within the coat, between you and its exterior, while managing to remain slim at the waist with an oversized hood. All that, and it’s still super lightweight, so you don’t feel bogged down by a puffer coat that’s meant to cover your entire body.

You might be expecting that a coat like this is every bit of $200 and up, especially since it’s constructed of fine materials and looks like a designer option. Well, it’s more than affordable, as you can buy it from Walmart for just $170. That’s its everyday price, so you don’t have to worry about missing a sale or losing your chance to bring this coat home. It’s a Walmart staple that you can buy and recommend to friends and family regularly, although it could go out of stock at some point.

This gotta-have-it puffer coat is still quite the new item when it comes to Walmart, but one look should tell you exactly why you could certainly use one when the weather turns frigid outside. The type of quality and craftsmanship put into the coat means you’ll feel warm and cozy when wearing it out, and you don’t have to break the bank to buy it.

You’d spend far more on a similar coat at the anchor store in your local mall. Let Wally World do you a solid and grab this coat while you can for the low price of $170. Don’t get caught out in the uncomfortable cold this year. Be prepared!

