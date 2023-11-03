Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There’s only one item in my closet that scores me endless compliments every single time I wear it: My trusty faux-fur jacket. I didn’t drop major bucks on it, yet it appears extravagant and feels supremely soft. Faux-fur jackets are one of those outerwear items that will never go out of style and instantly elevate whatever you’re wearing — yes, even a sweat suit.
Truly, no winter (or fall) wardrobe is complete without a faux-fur find. Not sure where to look, though? We’ve got you covered. We searched all across the internet to find some of the classiest and trendiest faux-fur coats of the season. Get ready for people to stop and ask you “where’d you get that fabulous coat?” any time you wear one of the below picks.
Cropped Faux-Fur Coats
1. Center of Attention: We love how many spunky colors this PrettyGarden faux-fur jacket comes in. For a real eye-catching ‘fit, opt for the green or mauvey pink hue — was $54, now just $51!
2. Floral Confetti: There’s no such thing as an over-the-top fur coat! This Lulus design beautifully combines dreamy florals with fuzzy faux fur. Talk about a statement piece — just $108!
3. Furry Moto: You may be used to seeing moto leather jackets, but the edgy style looks just as cool in faux fur – just $61!
4. What a Steal: This cropped beauty is incredibly soft, and the price tag simply can’t be beat — just $18!
Long Faux-Fur Coats
5. Fabulously Cozy: Wearing a long faux-fur coat that grazes your calves is the chicest way to stay warm against blistering winter winds — was $96, now just $76!
6. Walking Museum: The paneled faux fur adds dimension to this Karl Lagerfeld coat, making it a wearable work of art — and it’s currently on sale— was $375, now just $230!
7. Holiday Party Ready: Sure, you could wear a sparkly frock to your Christmas party, but the look won’t be complete without this shaggy faux-fur coat — just $53!
8. Fashion Icon: All of Hollywood’s biggest stars have graced red carpets in coats that look just like this timeless piece from Lulus — just $118!
Coats with Faux-Fur Collars
9. A Little Bit of Leather: What do you get when you mix leather and faux fur? An expensive vibe that makes you look like a million bucks. When you’re on a budget, we love this faux-leather option from Gran Oriente — just $75!
10. Effortless Sophistication: Whether you’re going to the ballet or are planning a snowy sleigh ride, you’ll stay warm and stylish when wearing Lulus Essential Sophistication Belted Coat — just $118!
11. Major Markdown: It’s rare to see French Connection coats on sale, so be sure to nab this gorgeous wool-blend stunner before it’s gone — was $328, now just $179!
12. So Fluffy: Reviewers can’t get over how warm this Roiii coat is. They love how the faux fur extends from the hood all the way to the hem. It doesn’t get much cozier than this — just $80!
Sherpa Coats
13. Faux Fur of the Season: You’ll be seeing sherpa coats everywhere this season. Get in on the trend with Amazon’s favorite BTFBM Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket — was $51, now just $37!
14. Pretty in Pink: Not a fan of white sherpa? Channel Barbie with Lulus’ pink iteration — was $149, now just $59!
15. A Cozy Combination: BLANKNYC’s new cold-weather staple blends plush fleece with textured corduroy for a rustic-looking cool girl coat — just $98!
16. Get the Vintage Look: Who knew sherpa could work so well on a moto silhouette? Apparently Lulus, because this faux-suede jacket with sherpa detailing is exactly what dreams are made of — just $88!
